Nearly 32,000 international migrants moved to Alberta last quarter

New population estimates from Statistics Canada have revealed that Alberta welcomed nearly 32,000 international migrants over the last quarter.

StatCan says the population of Canada reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1, 2024. A quarterly growth rate of 0.6% means that 250,229 people were added to the Canadian population from April 1 to July 1, 2024.

Alberta led the charge among the provinces and territories for the fourth quarter in a row, with 1% growth in the second quarter.

Alberta had high levels of international migration, at 31,877; interprovincial migration, at 9,654; and natural increase, at 4,669.

Population growth in Canada in the second quarter of 2024 was almost entirely due to international migration at 96.0%, adding 240,303.

Canada also welcomed 134,138 immigrants in the second quarter—the highest number since the first quarter of 2023, when 145,496 immigrants arrived, according to StatCan.

If you were curious about where the slowest growth in the second quarter was, the Northwest Territories took that title where natural increase (+40) and international migration (+170) offset losses to interprovincial migration (-165).