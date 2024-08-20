With August more than halfway over and the sun starting to set earlier in Calgary, it’s no surprise that we’ve got autumn on our minds.

It seems that we’re not the only ones because Calgary’s largest Halloween event has announced its return to the city this fall.

Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.”

Known for its giant, elaborate haunted houses, you might want to visit one or all of the themed haunted houses. There are seven themed haunted houses to watch for, with two new ones, including:

Slaughterhouse Clown Town Reapers & Grimm Bates Motel Afraid of the Dark Zombie Outbreak The Dollhouse



If haunted houses aren’t really your thing, there are still tons of other Halloween-themed activities to try out.

Take a ride on the Area 51 monster trucks, swing your shots at nightmare mini golf, or scream your head off at any of the horror flick screenings.

Check out all the attractions, and more information on each of the haunted houses, here.

Even though it might seem a little soon to plan for Halloween, you can get a great deal on Screamfest tickets if you buy online before September 1. Get 15% off by following this link and purchasing your tickets today.

This event typically sells out quickly, so grab your tickets ASAP and get ready to scream this October.

When: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 24-31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $33,23; available now