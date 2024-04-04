Just moved to Alberta? Here are 13 things you need to do this summer

If you are one of the many people who have moved to Alberta over the past little while, we have curated a nice list of some of the best things to do during your first summer here.

From exploring Alberta’s vast great outdoors to yee-hawing at Calgary Stampede to shopping until you drop in Edmonton, here are 13 things you need to do this summer if you are new to the province.

The Calgary Stampede

There’s a reason why it’s called “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” and the Calgary Stampede truly has global recognition. People travel to Calgary from all over the world every summer to check it out, from its wild Midway eats and numerous pancake breakfasts to celebrity-filled concerts, and of course, everything rodeo. Yahoo!

Stunning blue water and towering mountains? Post a photo of yourself visiting this spot in Banff National Park and you are guaranteed to have people asking where the heck that is. Lake Louise is world-famous for its turquoise water, which you can rent a canoe and go paddling on — we highly suggest doing so. It’s a rare place that must be visited and certainly is up there when it comes to things you should check off during your first summer when you’ve just moved to Alberta.

West Edmonton Mall

You can’t think of Alberta without thinking of the West Edmonton Mall in the province’s capital. This mall is chock-full of options like Galaxyland, the waterpark, mini golf, ice skating, bowling, and of course, shopping. There is even a hotel within the mall that has tons of wild and eccentric themed rooms to stay in. Nowhere else in Canada can compete; it’s a total must-visit!

A lake that is instantly recognizable (we’ve likely all seen it on the Insta feed of a hiker friend or two), Peyto Lake is known for its vibrant blue water. Banff National Park sure seems to have a few of those, which means we must see them all! The lake is about 40 kilometres north of Lake Louise, and a hike to an outlook spot provides a view that will amaze you.

Hit up a zoo in Edmonton or Calgary

Alberta is home to two great zoos: one in Edmonton and one in Calgary. From polar bears in YYC to a new baby zebra in YEG, a visit to one (or both) is well worth your while.

Royal Alberta Museum

While in Edmonton, marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do once you move to Alberta.

Columbia Icefield

The largest icefield in Alberta’s Rockies, the Columbia Icefields will leave you in awe due to its sheer size. It covers some 230 sq km to a depth of 1,200 feet and measures some 28 km long. There is a skywalk nearby to check out, along with tours that will take you right out onto the glacier itself, and plenty of hiking spots nearby that give stunning views of its impressive looks.

As iconic as it is romantic, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is surely a sight to see. Nestled into Banff National Park, it’s been graced by celebrities and royalty alike and is just another gem during your travels in Alberta — if you can afford a chance to stay in it, we highly recommend it!

A staple tourist destination year-round, there’s something special about seeing the hoodoos and landscape of Drumheller. Hike around in the summer and then go see some Guinness World Record-holding dinosaur bones at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

Get the best vistas of Calgary, the foothills, and the snowcapped mountains on a clear day from the Calgary Tower. Standing 191 metres/627 feet tall with 360-degree views, this is a great way to see “all” of Calgary from one place!

It’s a postcard-perfect location. The national park Lake Louise sits in, Banff, was recently named one of the most beautiful places in the world and was also named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. The area is known for dazzling blue waters, towering mountains, and the luxe Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise that overlooks the lake, so we can totally see why Instagrammers love it!

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of natural beauty? Check! The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy your time in Edmonton, especially during the summer months when the grounds get lush and green.

Athabasca Falls

Tucked away in Jasper National Park, Athabasca Falls are truly picture perfect. The crisp, cool blue water that flows through these falls comes straight from the glaciers in the Columbia Icefield.