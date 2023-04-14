A tucked-away street in the city of Lacombe, just outside of Edmonton, will provide you with that perfect vintage Instagram post, boasting a look that almost mirrors classic New York City vibes.

The crown jewel of Lacombe’s main street is the Flatiron Building.

Built in 1904, it was constructed following the style of the 1902 Fuller Building, now called the Flatiron Building in New York, and is not only the oldest flatiron building in Alberta but all of western Canada.

The three-storey triangular-shaped brick and sandstone building is located at a prominent corner of a triangular block in downtown Lacombe. You can’t miss it!

Lacombe’s main street is also filled with heritage Edwardian buildings. It’s almost like you stepped back in time to the turn of the 20th century.

If you get that perfect photo in front of the Flatiron Building and are yearning for more gram content, don’t worry. There are six other designated provincial historic buildings littered throughout the town’s downtown core.

It’s best to visit in the summer when it’s sunny and warm; however, a fall or winter visit can feel like you’re on a main street in New York without leaving the province.

There are cute shops along the main street, so grab a coffee or hit up an antique store while you are there.

Once you are done admiring the gorgeous architecture, wander along the streets and pose in front of a flurry of murals. The city literally touts itself as “Alberta’s Mural Capital,” with murals detailing its lengthy history.

Lacombe is approximately 125 kilometres south of Edmonton and 176 kilometres north of Calgary.

So get in your vehicle and head on out. It’s a visit you don’t want to miss out on.

