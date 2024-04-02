Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz has amassed a whopping $700 million in the past year, moving up to the 2024 ranking of billionaires by Forbes.

Katz lands at the #612th spot on the 2024 ranking with a massive $5B thanks to his fortune in the pharmacy business and the Katz Group of Companies, which includes pharmacy, sports, entertainment, and real estate development businesses.

He is also known for spearheading the development of Rogers Place Arena and the surrounding ICE District in downtown Edmonton.

Over the years, Edmonton-born Katz’s wealth has steadily increased for the most part, going from $3.1B in 2018 and 2019, $3.2B in 2020, and $3.6B in 2021 to sit at $4.5B in 2022, before dropping to $4.3B in 2023.

The highest-ranking Canadian on the list was David Thomson and their family at a staggering $67.8B.

Coming in first place overall on the Forbes ranking was Bernard Arnault and their family, with a jaw-dropping net worth of $233B, while Tesla founder Elon Musk, who topped the list last year, fell to second place with a net worth of $195B.

One big name was added to the list for the first time this year: Taylor Swift cracked the billionaire club with a net worth of $1.1B.

Forbes added that there are now more billionaires than ever: 2,781 in all, 141 more than last year, and 26 more than the record set in 2021. They’re also richer than ever, worth $14.2 trillion in the aggregate, up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record, also set in 2021.