Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Mar 12 2024, 6:59 pm
Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far
@tatemcrae/Instagram | @jonasbrothers/Instagram

With the weather quickly warming up, it’s finally easier to imagine summer making its way back to the city! In Calgary, “summer” is almost synonymous with “Stampede” and there are some incredible concerts you might want to start buying tickets for ASAP.

From local talent that’s blown up on the international stage to some iconic acts coming into town, there are so many shows to watch for at Stampede this year (and there are probably even more to come).

If you’d like to see all the music that is set to take over the city this July, you can view the full lineup of scheduled artists on the Stampede’s website here.

Tate McRae

 

When: July 5
Tickets: Individual tickets are $149.95 and can be purchased online here

Mötley Crüe

 

When: July 11 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $190.95 and can be purchased online here

Miranda Lambert

 

When: July 12 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $124.50 and can be purchased online here

Jonas Brothers

 

When: July 13 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $191.75 and can be purchased online here

Nickelback

 

When: July 14 at 7 pm
Tickets: Can be purchased online here

Vance Joy

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Tegan and Sara

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Jimmy Eat World

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Stephen Sanchez

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Mother Mother

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Dallas Smith

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Tenille Arts

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

Jess Moskaluke

 

When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission

