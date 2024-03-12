Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

With the weather quickly warming up, it’s finally easier to imagine summer making its way back to the city! In Calgary, “summer” is almost synonymous with “Stampede” and there are some incredible concerts you might want to start buying tickets for ASAP.
From local talent that’s blown up on the international stage to some iconic acts coming into town, there are so many shows to watch for at Stampede this year (and there are probably even more to come).
If you’d like to see all the music that is set to take over the city this July, you can view the full lineup of scheduled artists on the Stampede’s website here.
Tate McRae
When: July 5
Tickets: Individual tickets are $149.95 and can be purchased online here
Mötley Crüe
When: July 11 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $190.95 and can be purchased online here
Miranda Lambert
When: July 12 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $124.50 and can be purchased online here
Jonas Brothers
When: July 13 at 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $191.75 and can be purchased online here
Nickelback
When: July 14 at 7 pm
Tickets: Can be purchased online here
Vance Joy
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Tegan and Sara
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Jimmy Eat World
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Stephen Sanchez
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Mother Mother
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Dallas Smith
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Tenille Arts
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission
Jess Moskaluke
When: TBA
Tickets: Free with park admission