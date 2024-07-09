If you’re visiting Calgary for the Stampede, you might fall in love with the city, and there are so many reasons to stay!

If you are considering making the move, you’re not alone. Alberta has seen some of the highest population growth in the country recently.

We’ve got some hot tips for movers, including how to break into the job market and what Vancouverites say are the pros and cons of moving east of the Rockies.

If you still need some convincing, here are six reasons you might want to consider staying in Calgary after the Stampede.

We’re the sunniest city in Canada

If you’ve been living on the coast for a while, you might not be used to seeing the sun, but we have so much of it on the prairies. You’ll find it’s a great mood booster! Our new branding was largely designed around this fun fact!

The growing film scene

Calgary’s film industry has been booming, and it can make the city even more exciting to live in. The city has seen its fair share of celebrity sightings from Jon Hamm to Pedro Pascal, and if you’re a film buff, there’s also a big need for people to work in the industry.

Easy mountain getaways

The mountains make the perfect backdrop to the city skyline, and they are also easy to get to and can be a great escape from the city when you need it. With spots like Bragg Creek, Canmore, and Banff anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours away, they’re an easy day trip to fit into your busy schedule.

Affordable living (compared to other cities)

If you ask locals, most people are not going to be raving about affordable living in Calgary. That’s because, compared to how it used to be before becoming a hot spot for movers, it’s gotten pretty pricey. If you’re moving from other major cities around Canada though, you’ll definitely feel some relief on your wallet.

An awesome patio scene

You know it’s summertime in Calgary when the patios open, and Calgarians love their patios. You’ll find the best ones strolling through the city’s neighbourhood hot spots like 17th Avenue and Kensington. Not to mention, Calgary’s food scene is also exploding, so you won’t have a hard time finding some tasty food while you’re out.

We’ve been called one of the friendliest cities in Canada

Whether you ask someone from Vancouver or a local, they’re both likely to spill about how friendly Calgarians are. You’ll find smiles while walking down the street are common, and don’t be surprised if a random stranger starts up a conversation with you. It truly is a city full of Western hospitality!