8 things you should know before moving to Calgary

Calgary is a hot spot for movers right now and if you’re one of the many people moving here, you might not know exactly what to expect.

If that sounds like you, we’ve got you covered with a list of things to know when you get here. With this knowledge, you might pass as a bonafide local Calgarian!

Rapid weather changes

Calgary has gotten a reputation for its chilly weather but it’s not just the cold that you’ll need to prepare for, it’s the fact that temperatures can shift drastically in a matter of hours. You might leave the house in the morning in shorts and a T-shirt and come back in your winter coat!

Summer only lasts three months (if you’re lucky)

Even though our weather isn’t all about the cold, it is pretty freaking cold and unfortunately, it can last for a while, so don’t get used to packing away your winter gear too soon! We can pretty much rely on June and July to be warm and sunny (sometimes too warm) but it’s already chilly by the end of August.

You’ll probably want a car

If you really want to hear a Calgarian rant, ask them about Calgary Transit. With so much urban sprawl it can be hard to get around the city without a car, so you might want to work one into your budget.

Locals love to hate Stampede

It’s hard not to love the free Stampede breakfasts but often the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” brings a lot of drunken chaos to downtown and everything gets so much more crowded. It’s both the best and worst thing about Calgary!

The best patio spots

You know it’s summertime in Calgary when the patios start to open, and Calgarians love their patios. You’ll find the best ones strolling through the city’s neighbourhood hot spots like 17th Avenue and Kensington.

Rent is super expensive

While renting here is comparatively cheaper than in other Canadian cities, prices have skyrocketed and locals have been struggling to keep up. Right now, you’d be hard-pressed to find a single-bedroom apartment for less than $1,600 a month.

We get some pretty awesome northern lights views

We aren’t located super north in the province but that doesn’t mean we don’t get treated to an occasional awesome northern lights show! You’ll get used to waking up and seeing photos all over social media. You can always track them here if you don’t want to miss them.

Get ready to cheer for the Flames

We all know they haven’t been doing well since they lost the playoffs in 2004 but we still love them anyways. If you really want to fit in, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got a good jersey and aren’t afraid to sport some Flames red on game days.