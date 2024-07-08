Famous "Hawk Tuah" girl is coming to Calgary for Stampede

You might recognize Haliey Welch from the viral meme where she responded to the question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” with an infamous spit imitation that sounded a lot like “hawk tuah.”

If you are in Calgary for the Stampede, you’ll have the chance to see her in person. Welch is set to make a special appearance at the Cowboys Music Festival on Thursday, and some locals are asking questions like, “What will she do on stage?”

There have already been reactions from locals on social media, with some taking to X to share their thoughts.

Many people didn’t have much to say other than to share their disappointment in the choice of performers at the Calgary Stampede.

This is so embarrassing Calgary. — Meg (@nut_meggy) July 8, 2024

this is why i stopped going to stampede — audios (@wakeyyc) July 8, 2024

If you do have plans to head to Stampede for some unique performances, we’ve got the full list of what else is worth seeing in our concert round-up here.

Do you have any plans on seeing the “Hawk Tuah” star in-person at the Cowboys Music Festival? Let us know in the comments below.