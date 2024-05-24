Best places to look for jobs if you're moving to Calgary

With so many people flocking to Calgary these days, jobs in the city are also in high demand. A giant lineup at a recent job fair proves that many people around the city are on the hunt for work, but if you’re new to Calgary, you might not know where to start.

From seasonal work that pays well to long-term employment in industries you might not have considered, here are some ideas to help you start your career in Calgary!

Film

With Calgary’s film scene exploding in recent years, it’s a great place to look for work! If you’ve got your eyes set on this glitzy business, you should know it’s hard work but worth the payoff. To get started, you might want to consider becoming a permittee through the Director’s Guild of Canada or the International Association of Theatre and Stage Employees.

You might be surprised at how many skills are transferrable to the film industry, such as painting, food service, and so much more!

Calgary Stampede

Locals know the best way to make quick (and BIG) money is by working at the Calgary Stampede. These jobs might be mostly seasonal, but they can give you some good money to fall back on if you need it. You can check out some of the opportunities on the Calgary Stampede website here.

City of Calgary

Looking for a new career that pays well and comes with good benefits? You’re in luck because the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs this month, and some of them pay over $100,000 a year. The City of Calgary is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some also provide outstanding benefits.

So dust off your resume and write a killer cover letter to land one of these awesome dream jobs. To see the full list of open positions, click here.

Universities and Colleges

Calgary is home to some well-respected universities and colleges. If you’re passionate about education, check out the jobs on offer at post-secondary institutions like SAIT, the University of Calgary, Mount Royal University or Bow Valley College.

Alberta Health Services

Healthcare workers are in high demand in Alberta these days, so if you have a medical background, consider checking out what Alberta Health Services has to offer. There are loads of benefits and incentives on offer for making the leap from student loan forgiveness to financial aid and more. Learn more on the job board here.

Job Fairs

To attract more skilled people to the workforce, there are several job fairs taking place around Calgary this summer, including a big one at the end of the month. To stay up to date with all the upcoming job fairs, you can check them out here.