The pros and cons of moving to Calgary according to Vancouverites

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jun 24 2024, 5:53 pm
With an influx of people moving to Calgary from the West Coast, it’s no surprise that Vancouverites are pondering the benefits and setbacks of making the move.

In a recent Reddit thread, a curious poster asked the community for feedback from “those who came from Vancouver.” They wanted to know how people felt about Calgary and if it was easy to make new friends and find happiness in the big city compared to Vancouver.

While the poster might be happy to know that Calgary is considered one of the friendliest cities in Canada, they likely already took comfort in the majority of comments in the thread, which all praised Calgary’s friendly atmosphere.

Vancouver certainly has a reputation for being unfriendly, with events popping up around the city dedicated to helping people break those social barriers.

It seems most people in the Reddit thread agreed Calgary was friendlier as a whole despite some suspicion around local attitudes.

Former Vancouverites shared the money woes they had on the West Coast, which became less of an issue after moving to Calgary. Many said they recommend making the move, depending on current lifestyle and family situations.

While some people prefer living in the sunniest city in Canada, others would take the milder temperatures and rain over the blistering cold winters. 

Even though Calgary seems more affordable overall than Vancouver, one expense you might have to adjust to if you move to the city is a car!

All in all, it seems if you’re on a budget, moving to Calgary might be a good financial decision; otherwise, it’s totally up to you! If you prefer walkability and rain, you might want to stay in Vancouver!

Would you consider moving to Calgary? If you already did, would you do it again? Let us know in the comments!

