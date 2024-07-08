Calgary Stampede attendance tops 500,000 in the first weekend

The Calgary Stampede has taken over the city and despite the scorching heat, people are still hitting the grounds in record numbers.

The attendance for Tim Horton’s Family Day, which included free admission before 11 am and a giant pancake breakfast, saw record-breaking attendance this year.

Overall, the grounds have seen 538,807 people walk through the gates in the first weekend.

It’s not just the Stampede midway that’s breaking new ground this year, as the annual parade also had a record-breaking year with 350,000 people lining downtown streets to watch the colourful floats pass by.

A trio of celebrity judges, including Chris Potter, Amber Marshall, and Shaun Johnston from the Alberta-shot show Heartland, were selected to award the best performance in the parade.

The judges chose Taipei First Girl’s High School Marching Band, while “parade enthusiasts” voted for INDIA! That is BHARAT (Maranthi) as the C977 Fan Favourite.

