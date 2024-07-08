With over 100 years of history, the Calgary Stampede has seen a lot of changes that have been both loved and hated by Calgarians.

From niche competitions to zip lines, there are a lot of fun events Calgarians would be happy to see make a return to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

A Reddit thread posted over the weekend was full of throwbacks, with dozens of locals chiming in to share their best memories from “Stampede of days of yore.”

Top of mind for many Calgarians, especially with the rising cost of living, was how much more affordable it used to be to head to the grounds.

With general admission now sitting at $25 a day, it’s hard not to be nostalgic about the days when it was at least half that price.

It’s not just the entrance fees that have gone up, the cost of food has also skyrocketed.

While you might be missing those $1 hotdogs, there’s a lot that’s changed in terms of the entertainment, too! Who remembers the Zipper? Or, for the even older generation, you might be longing for the Bingo tents.

The most beloved memory from bygone times seems to be the popular cheap backpacks you could get from some of the local radio stations. Many people remembered using them as their back-to-school backpacks in September.

What do you miss about past Stampedes, or are there any changes you were happy to see? Let us know in the comments!