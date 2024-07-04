NewsCalgariansUrbanizedCurated

"Abysmal": City reveals new logo and Calgarians have thoughts

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 4 2024, 3:58 pm
"Abysmal": City reveals new logo and Calgarians have thoughts
Calgary Economic Development

The Calgary Economic Development (CED) has revealed its much-anticipated visual branding for the City of Calgary after teasing the new slogan in the spring, and Calgarians have thoughts.

CED took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the new designs with the public. The new branding includes new logos, slogans, and taglines, as well as a bright new colour palette.

City of Calgary

Calgary Economic Development/Instagram

Calgary Economic Development/Instagram

City of Calgary

Calgary Economic Development/Instagram

The full design package can be seen on its website, including the reasoning behind the new look.

“Blue Sky City inspires, connects and calls for a deeper understanding of our past and our future. It is an invitation to belong, reconcile and embrace a more equitable future,” reads the website.

It quickly got Calgarians talking on social media, including on a Reddit thread the day it was unveiled.

Many seemed unimpressed by the design, while some didn’t mind it but shared other concerns.

Others didn’t like the price tag OR the design.

Some people think the new logo looks a lot like another familiar one that can be found throughout the city.

City of Calgary

Calgary Economic Development/Instagram

Mostly, the thread was a place for people to vent their disappointment in the new “cheap-looking” design.

City of Calgary City of Calgary City of Calgary

It also evoked some nostalgia for people, but not necessarily in a good way.

Ultimately, people wanted to know what was wrong with the earlier designs in the first place.

What do you think about the new design? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Calgarians
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop