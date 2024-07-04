"Abysmal": City reveals new logo and Calgarians have thoughts

The Calgary Economic Development (CED) has revealed its much-anticipated visual branding for the City of Calgary after teasing the new slogan in the spring, and Calgarians have thoughts.

CED took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the new designs with the public. The new branding includes new logos, slogans, and taglines, as well as a bright new colour palette.

The full design package can be seen on its website, including the reasoning behind the new look.

“Blue Sky City inspires, connects and calls for a deeper understanding of our past and our future. It is an invitation to belong, reconcile and embrace a more equitable future,” reads the website.

It quickly got Calgarians talking on social media, including on a Reddit thread the day it was unveiled.

Many seemed unimpressed by the design, while some didn’t mind it but shared other concerns.

Others didn’t like the price tag OR the design.

Some people think the new logo looks a lot like another familiar one that can be found throughout the city.

Mostly, the thread was a place for people to vent their disappointment in the new “cheap-looking” design.

It also evoked some nostalgia for people, but not necessarily in a good way.

Ultimately, people wanted to know what was wrong with the earlier designs in the first place.

What do you think about the new design? Let us know in the comments!