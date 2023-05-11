11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 12 to 14

It is Mother’s Day weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary, including the start of the night market season!

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A classic on the market and festival schedule in Calgary, The Inglewood Night Market is a great spot to hang out for the night. Right in the heart of one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods, The Inglewood Night Market brings in over 100 local vendors and 10 food trucks and has something for the whole family, even your puppies!

When: May 12

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Cost: FREE to the public to attend

What: Head down to Heritage Park to hang out with Thomas the Tank Engine. All aboard an interactive train ride with Thomas, say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, and get creative exploring the Colour Corner. You can tour the Historical Village on a wagon ride, mix it up in the Play Pod with lawn games, enjoy live entertainment, check out the exclusive pop-up gift shop, and a whole lot more!

When: May 12 and May 13

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Time: 8:30 am to 5:15 pm

Tickets: $29.95

What: A tradition in Calgary, The Sportchek Mother’s Day Run, Walk, and Wheel is the perfect way to stay active with mom. This year’s event is in support of both Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Calgary Health Foundation.

Where: Chinook Centre

When: May 14

Time: 8 am

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: Celebrate Mother’s Day at one of the coolest places in Calgary. The Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch with special décor, a specialty menu and desserts, and fun crafts for the kids. Limited seats are available for Sunday, so get your tickets now.

When: May 13 (sold out) and May 14

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Cost: $47.95

Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. Created by Jimmy Buffett, Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia, and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see. When: From now until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons — 220 9th Avenue SE

Tickets: Start at $80

What: A Nickelback exhibit is here to remind Calgary fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: Calgary is home to a number of stunning parks, offering tons of spots to get outside this spring. Whether you want to check out an urban park near the downtown core, stroll along the river, or head into the forest to feel like you’ve escaped the city, there’s sure to be somewhere in YYC that’ll fit your walking or running style.

Where: Various places around the city

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: From now to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership