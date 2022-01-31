15 things to do in Calgary this week: January 31 to February 6

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first month of 2022 is drawing to a close, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary this week as we head into February.

You can create an “enchanted teapot cocktail” at a boozy Alice in Wonderland-themed event, check out 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits in the heart of the city, get cozy at the Hygge Hut in East Village, take in some dinner theatre, and much more.

Here are 15 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to March 26

Where: SunnyCider House (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Check out 16 augmented reality art and music exhibits at Northern Reflections

What: Northern Reflections, a mash-up of music, art, and technology, is returning to Calgary for its second year, and it’s expanding. Murals and music combine with an augmented reality app to create a one-of-a-kind art experience in Calgary, with a self-guided tour throughout businesses in Inglewood and East Village.

When: January 28 to February 27

Where: Select businesses in East Village and Inglewood, Calgary

Cost: Free

Warm up your winter with Chinook Blast

What: Chinook Blast returns for its second year, celebrating the best of Calgary’s winter in the heart of the city with the best of Calgary’s art, music, theatre, sport, and recreation scene on display. Chinook Blast 2022’s anchoring events include the Block Heater music festival, Glow Festival, an awe-inspiring winter festival with lights and more, and the Ethnik Festival of Arts & Culture, in addition to free public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, centrally located around Calgary Downtown’s Olympic Plaza.

When: February 4 to 27

Time: Varies by programming

Where: In and around downtown Calgary, with the Chinook Blast Hub centrally located around Olympic Plaza (228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE public programming at the Chinook Blast Hub, other costs vary by event

Sip delicious cocoa for a good cause during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is officially back for another celebration of all things sugary sweet, during which participating cafes, restaurants, and chocolatiers will compete to be crowned YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate. A portion from every cup sold during YYC Hot Chocolate Fest supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: February 1 to 28

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by location

Watch the adorable Penguin Walk at the Calgary Zoo

What: Head to the Calgary Zoo throughout the winter months and watch the king penguin colony as they waddle their way through the zoo, starting at 10 am daily (weather dependent). The Penguin Walk is an extremely rare chance to observe these adorable animals in a new way, and for the penguins to exercise their brains and bodies during the winter months.

When: Beginning January 11 and through the winter months

Time: Daily at 10:30 am (weather permitting – cancellation updates will be posted to the zoo’s website and social media channels)

Where: Walk begins at the Penguin Plunge habitat at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children age three to 15)

Listen to Natural Twenty perform at the King Eddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural Twenty (@naturaltwentymusic)

What: Catch neo-funk band Natural Twenty on the legendary King Eddy stage this Saturday night. The diverse, six-piece band is made up of a vocalist, guitarist, drummer, bassist, keyboardist, and trombonist performing original, dance-y soul, funk, R&B, and jazz music with a modern, urban sound.

When: February 5

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20

Enjoy all things cheesy during La Poutine Week

What: La Poutine Week – the annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, and gravy – will take place from February 1 to 14 this year. There are more than 30 delicious dishes featured at restaurants across Calgary during the foodie festival, with Spicy Beef Vindaloo Poutine, The Mac Daddy, and Collosal Chorizo listed as just a few of the offerings. In 2022, money raised from the event will help support charities across Canada such as the ANEB, United Way, Moisson Quebec, and more.

When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Cost: Varies by restaurant

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. A complete list of community programming can be found here.

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Learn about the daring world of heroes in emergencies at the Telus Spark Science Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Telus Spark’s newest exhibit, RESCUE, allows guests to experience the thrill of emergency scenarios in the safety of the science centre and get inside the world of the heroes who respond to these situations. Test your rescue instincts in 17 different interactive scenarios, including taking control of a full-size helicopter simulator, navigating a jet ski around obstacles, and finding your way through a smoke-filled room.

When: Exhibit runs from January 12 to May 15

Time: Science centre hours (currently 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: RESCUE is included with general admission ($26 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 17)

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your things, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Enjoy Stage West’s The Soul of Motown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage West Calgary (@stagewestcalgary)

What: Groove to Stage West’s tribute to Motown — members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nibble on a delicious meal while you take in the sounds of one of the most iconic bands from the 1960s and 70s.

When: On until February 6

Time: Varies by date; see schedule for showtimes

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant Calgary (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $78.75

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Boyer (@daphnebboyer)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November that will remain on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: From now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission