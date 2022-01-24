Alberta is gifted with a lot of natural beauty, and a set of waterfalls, just outside of Banff, is giving visitors a breathtaking winter experience.

The waterfalls are nestled inside a steep canyon that provides a frosty, snowy backdrop to explore and marvel at. It’s an essential little hike to do in the winter!

Johnston Canyon is a mere half an hour from the Banff townsite and provides some pretty stellar dramatic natural beauty.

We recommend having some good gripping shoes or even renting some ice cleats to throw on your hiking or snow boots.

The hike takes about three hours in and out, and you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time to take in the natural beauty of the area so dress according to the weather. Toques, mittens,

and warm coats are where it is at!

If you are looking for a guided tour for information on the canyon and the history of Banff, check out Discover Banff Tours or Banff Adventures.

The catwalks around the canyon are a real trip, offering perfect Instagram moments of the snow and ice-covered surroundings. There are even some areas where the cliff face jets out overtop the catwalk.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the canyon’s geological history along the walkway where you can spot fossilized coral, trilobites, and other prehistoric findings.

The lower falls provide a neat little cave to walk through, with the other side giving a spectacular view of the falls that are sometimes fully encased with ice.

One word comes to mind when you make it to the upper falls — ICE. Throughout the winter, the falls are layered in it, turning a gorgeous blue almost too good to be true.

The water drops a dazzling 40 metres to a pooling below. You can get a great look at the upper falls from two vantage points; a viewing platform looking over to the bottom of the falls and a platform overhanging the gorge.

You may even be lucky enough to see an ice climber working their way up the frozen falls, a popular activity during the winter months.

So if you find yourself in Banff this winter and are looking for something to do apart from the usual skiing or snowboarding, get on out to Johnston Canyon for the day. It’s Banff’s busiest hiking trail, and once you go, you’ll definitely see why. The frozen waterfalls are some of the best Banff has to offer.

If you are trying to beat the crowds, aim to go for sunrise or late in the afternoon/evening. There will be some people there, but not nearly as bustling as mid-afternoon.

The parking lot can also get pretty full, so getting out there pretty early or pretty late in the day will ensure a quieter lot.

The author of this article was hosted by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism