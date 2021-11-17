Get cozy in East Village this winter with the return of Hygge Hut, fire pits

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter.

“Hygge” describes a quality of coziness and comfort that brings feelings of contentment or well-being, and that’s exactly what this hut aims to do. Head to East Village to snuggle up, warm your hands by the fire, and watch the winter sun sparkle across the buildings of downtown Calgary.

The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up opened this past weekend in a new location, and it’s bigger and better than ever this year. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE.

Hygge Hut will be stocked with East Village merch and is the community’s designated curbside pickup location. Make sure you check out their lineup of new items, including the calming Hygge candle, made in collaboration with Calgary-based Milk Jar Candle Co.

The location will also be home to fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of other community programming.

Weekly events include:

Fireside Story Time with Calgary Public Library – Fridays from 3 to 3:30 pm

Ice Carving – Fridays from 4:30 to 6:30 pm

Live from Music Mile (various artists) – Saturdays from 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Community Dog Walk with Charlie, Dixie, and Johnny – Sundays from 1 to 2 pm

Also returning to East Village this year is the Nordic Loop, a one-kilometre cross-country ski and snowshoe loop on the Fort Calgary lands. The trail will open as soon as there is enough snow (“Once the ground is frozen and we have at least 15 cm of snow on the ground we will be ready to rise and glide,” advises the EV website).

The bring-your-own-gear Nordic Loop will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm (given that there’s enough snow), with the track groomed every Friday. It can be accessed from the Fort Calgary parking lot, at 8th Avenue and 6th Street SE, and from the Elbow River Traverse Bridge.

The Hygge Hut will be run from November 12, 2021, to March 12, 2022, with fire pits lit on Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm (weather permitting).

Hygge Hut

When: November 12, 2021, to March 2022

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm (weather permitting)

Where: C-Square (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming