Nominees announced for this year's Country Music Alberta Awards

Albertans love to listen to country music artists from around the globe, but there’s also plenty of homegrown talent to support right here in our beautiful province.

The Country Music Alberta Awards showcase more than 100 local musicians and industry professionals across 22 award categories, ranging from “artist of the year” to “live venue or presenting series of the year.”

The 11th annual awards show is set to take place on March 20 in Red Deer, celebrating all aspects of Alberta’s country music industry.

“From songwriters including Mike Nash and Mat Cardinal of The Prairie States and Aaron Pollock, CCMA-nominated acts like Nice Horse and Ryan Lindsay to chart-topping singers Tenille Townes and Jade Eagleson,” reads a media release from Country Music Alberta, “the nominees across 22 award categories prove that Alberta is a force to be reckoned with in the Canadian country music scene.”

Country Music Alberta executive director Stephanie Bakker-Hopf explains that the association has been working hard to bring the 11th annual awards show to life this spring, and hopes that the country music industry and fans alike are excited to celebrate the top-tier talent Alberta offers.

“In these crazy times we are craving connection more than ever and music creates that,” says Bakker-Hopf. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate and recognize the talented and dedicated people who continue to bring it to life despite the added obstacles we’ve been presented with this year.”

Nice Horse leads the nominations for 2022, with the band up for six awards. Dan Davidson received five award nominations, and The Prairie States and Aaron Goodvin are close behind with four nominations each. Juno-winning, Alberta-born Tenille Townes is up for both Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

Townes recognizes the importance of provincial awards systems like Country Music Alberta in helping pave the way for an artist’s national and international success.

“I love the music community in Alberta,” says Townes. “I believe Country Music Alberta is such an important association to help lift up the music that is coming out of the province and to bring everybody together.”

Details about the show’s hosts, performers, tickets, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Country Music Alberta Awards:

Horizon Female Artist of the Year

Krissy Feniak

Mariya Stokes

Tracy Millar

Michela Sheedy

Hailey Benedict

Horizon Male Artist of the Year

Donny Lee

Devin Cooper

Trevor Panczak

Brandon Lorenzo

Dan Davidson

Drew Gregory

Horizon Group or Duo of the Year

The Dungarees

Dirt Road Angels

The Prairie States

Nice Horse

As High As We Go

Renegade Station

Horizon Single of the Year

“Free, Free, Free” – Renegade Station

“Got Me this Far” – Donny Lee

“Wanted You To” – Hailey Benedict

“Looking For A Lockdown With You” – various artists, featuring Scarlett Buttler and Aaron

Goodvin

“Break My Heart” – Mariya Stokes

“Good at Missing You” – Nice Horse

Horizon Youth

Kat Krys

Martina Dawn

Megan Paige

Berlyn

Male Artist of the Year

Brett Kissel

Gord Bamford

Jade Eagleson

Aaron Goodvin

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Mackenzie Porter

Lindsay Ell

Group of the Year

Road Hammers

High Valley

Musician of the Year

Cody Mack (drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitar)

Tara McLeod (guitar)

Mitch Jay (pedal steel guitar, banjo, guitar)

Johnny Gasparic (guitar, mandolin, dobro)

Brendan Waters (keyboard, guitar)

Josh Ruzycki (electric guitar)

Roots Artist of the Year

Blake Reid

Kyle McKearney

Ryan Lindsay

Clayton Bellamy and the Congregation

Mike Plume

Songwriter(s) of the Year

“Looking For a Lockdown with You” – Written by Joni Delaurier, Troy Kokol, Teresa

Schmidt, Greg Shannon, and Stella Stevens – Performed by various artists, featuring Scarlett Buttler and Aaron Goodvin

“High That I’m Riding” – Written by Mike Nash, Mat Cardinal, and Dan Davidson – Performed by The Prairie States

“Rebound” – Written by Mariya Stokes and Aaron Pollock – Performed by Mariya Stokes

“Roll With It” – Written by Dan Davidson, Clayton Bellamy, and Jason McCoy – Performed by Dan Davidson and The Road Hammers

“Beer With Anyone” – Written by Drew Gregory and Eric Dodd – Performed by Drew

Gregory

Video of the Year

“Free, Free, Free” – Renegade Station

“High School” – Nice Horse

“Roll With It” – Dan Davidson (ft. The Road Hammers)

“High That I’m Riding” – The Prairie States

“Beer With Anyone” – Drew Gregory

Album of the Year

Down-Home – Kyle McKearney

Every Little Town – The Prairie States

Feels Like This – Alee

Got Me This Far – Donny Lee

I’m Not 29 No More – Tracy Millar

Single of the Year

“All Night To Figure It Out” – Jade Eagleson

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes

“Boy Like Me” – Aaron Goodvin

“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel

“Good on You” – Lindsay Ell

Fans’ Choice

Renegade Station

Hailey Benedict

Donny Lee

Brandon Lorenzo

NewLaw

Chevy Beaulieu

Tracy Millar

Trevor Panczak

Berlyn

Stirling John

Kyle McKearney

Interactive Artist of the Year

Devon Cooper

Hailey Benedict

Kym Simon

Nice Horse

Dan Davidson

Community Spirit Award

Devin Cooper

Stirling John

Nice Horse

Industry Person of the Year

Dan Davidson – Producer and Promoter (Diesel Bird Fest)

Johnny Gasparic – MCC Recording Studio

Sarah Scott – Real Country 95.9/Studio B Podcast

Emily Holloway – The Blue Jay Sessions/Calgary Country/National Music Center

Laurie Brown – Porch Swing Entertainment

Talent Buyer of the Year

Adam Oppenheim – Stampede Entertainment

Angie Morris – Sirroma Entertainment

Dan Clapson – Blue Jay Sessions

Rob Cyrynowski – Hotels Live/Livestar Entertainment

Carla Hackman – Sakamoto Agency

Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)

Country 93 (Fort McMurray)

Wild 95.3 (Calgary)

Real Country 95.5 (Red Deer)

Country 95.5 (Lethbridge)

840 CFCW (Edmonton)

CHAT 94 (Medicine Hat)

Big Country 93.1 (Grande Prairie)

CISN (Edmonton)

Country 105 (Calgary)

CFWE (Edmonton)

CJWE (Calgary)

Radio Station of the Year (Small/Medium Market)

Real Country 95.9 (Lloydminster)

99.7 Sun Country (High River)

New Country 98.1 (Camrose)

93.1 The One (Leduc)

96.5 CKFM (Olds)

Live Venue or Presenting Series of the Year

The Track on 2 Horse Racing & Event Centre, Lacombe

The King Eddy‚ Calgary

Hotels Live Concert Series‚ Calgary

Cook County Saloon‚ Edmonton

The Blue Jay Sessions‚ Calgary