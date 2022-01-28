Nominees announced for this year's Country Music Alberta Awards

Albertans love to listen to country music artists from around the globe, but there’s also plenty of homegrown talent to support right here in our beautiful province.
The Country Music Alberta Awards showcase more than 100 local musicians and industry professionals across 22 award categories, ranging from “artist of the year” to “live venue or presenting series of the year.”
The 11th annual awards show is set to take place on March 20 in Red Deer, celebrating all aspects of Alberta’s country music industry.
“From songwriters including Mike Nash and Mat Cardinal of The Prairie States and Aaron Pollock, CCMA-nominated acts like Nice Horse and Ryan Lindsay to chart-topping singers Tenille Townes and Jade Eagleson,” reads a media release from Country Music Alberta, “the nominees across 22 award categories prove that Alberta is a force to be reckoned with in the Canadian country music scene.”
Country Music Alberta executive director Stephanie Bakker-Hopf explains that the association has been working hard to bring the 11th annual awards show to life this spring, and hopes that the country music industry and fans alike are excited to celebrate the top-tier talent Alberta offers.
“In these crazy times we are craving connection more than ever and music creates that,” says Bakker-Hopf. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate and recognize the talented and dedicated people who continue to bring it to life despite the added obstacles we’ve been presented with this year.”
Nice Horse leads the nominations for 2022, with the band up for six awards. Dan Davidson received five award nominations, and The Prairie States and Aaron Goodvin are close behind with four nominations each. Juno-winning, Alberta-born Tenille Townes is up for both Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.
Townes recognizes the importance of provincial awards systems like Country Music Alberta in helping pave the way for an artist’s national and international success.
“I love the music community in Alberta,” says Townes. “I believe Country Music Alberta is such an important association to help lift up the music that is coming out of the province and to bring everybody together.”
Details about the show’s hosts, performers, tickets, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2022 Country Music Alberta Awards:
Horizon Female Artist of the Year
Krissy Feniak
Mariya Stokes
Tracy Millar
Michela Sheedy
Hailey Benedict
Horizon Male Artist of the Year
Donny Lee
Devin Cooper
Trevor Panczak
Brandon Lorenzo
Dan Davidson
Drew Gregory
Horizon Group or Duo of the Year
The Dungarees
Dirt Road Angels
The Prairie States
Nice Horse
As High As We Go
Renegade Station
Horizon Single of the Year
“Free, Free, Free” – Renegade Station
“Got Me this Far” – Donny Lee
“Wanted You To” – Hailey Benedict
“Looking For A Lockdown With You” – various artists, featuring Scarlett Buttler and Aaron
Goodvin
“Break My Heart” – Mariya Stokes
“Good at Missing You” – Nice Horse
Horizon Youth
Kat Krys
Martina Dawn
Megan Paige
Berlyn
Male Artist of the Year
Brett Kissel
Gord Bamford
Jade Eagleson
Aaron Goodvin
Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Townes
Mackenzie Porter
Lindsay Ell
Group of the Year
Road Hammers
High Valley
Musician of the Year
Cody Mack (drums, bass, electric and acoustic guitar)
Tara McLeod (guitar)
Mitch Jay (pedal steel guitar, banjo, guitar)
Johnny Gasparic (guitar, mandolin, dobro)
Brendan Waters (keyboard, guitar)
Josh Ruzycki (electric guitar)
Roots Artist of the Year
Blake Reid
Kyle McKearney
Ryan Lindsay
Clayton Bellamy and the Congregation
Mike Plume
Songwriter(s) of the Year
“Looking For a Lockdown with You” – Written by Joni Delaurier, Troy Kokol, Teresa
Schmidt, Greg Shannon, and Stella Stevens – Performed by various artists, featuring Scarlett Buttler and Aaron Goodvin
“High That I’m Riding” – Written by Mike Nash, Mat Cardinal, and Dan Davidson – Performed by The Prairie States
“Rebound” – Written by Mariya Stokes and Aaron Pollock – Performed by Mariya Stokes
“Roll With It” – Written by Dan Davidson, Clayton Bellamy, and Jason McCoy – Performed by Dan Davidson and The Road Hammers
“Beer With Anyone” – Written by Drew Gregory and Eric Dodd – Performed by Drew
Gregory
Video of the Year
“Free, Free, Free” – Renegade Station
“High School” – Nice Horse
“Roll With It” – Dan Davidson (ft. The Road Hammers)
“High That I’m Riding” – The Prairie States
“Beer With Anyone” – Drew Gregory
Album of the Year
Down-Home – Kyle McKearney
Every Little Town – The Prairie States
Feels Like This – Alee
Got Me This Far – Donny Lee
I’m Not 29 No More – Tracy Millar
Single of the Year
“All Night To Figure It Out” – Jade Eagleson
“Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes
“Boy Like Me” – Aaron Goodvin
“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel
“Good on You” – Lindsay Ell
Fans’ Choice
Renegade Station
Hailey Benedict
Donny Lee
Brandon Lorenzo
NewLaw
Chevy Beaulieu
Tracy Millar
Trevor Panczak
Berlyn
Stirling John
Kyle McKearney
Interactive Artist of the Year
Devon Cooper
Hailey Benedict
Kym Simon
Nice Horse
Dan Davidson
Community Spirit Award
Devin Cooper
Stirling John
Nice Horse
Industry Person of the Year
Dan Davidson – Producer and Promoter (Diesel Bird Fest)
Johnny Gasparic – MCC Recording Studio
Sarah Scott – Real Country 95.9/Studio B Podcast
Emily Holloway – The Blue Jay Sessions/Calgary Country/National Music Center
Laurie Brown – Porch Swing Entertainment
Talent Buyer of the Year
Adam Oppenheim – Stampede Entertainment
Angie Morris – Sirroma Entertainment
Dan Clapson – Blue Jay Sessions
Rob Cyrynowski – Hotels Live/Livestar Entertainment
Carla Hackman – Sakamoto Agency
Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)
Country 93 (Fort McMurray)
Wild 95.3 (Calgary)
Real Country 95.5 (Red Deer)
Country 95.5 (Lethbridge)
840 CFCW (Edmonton)
CHAT 94 (Medicine Hat)
Big Country 93.1 (Grande Prairie)
CISN (Edmonton)
Country 105 (Calgary)
CFWE (Edmonton)
CJWE (Calgary)
Radio Station of the Year (Small/Medium Market)
Real Country 95.9 (Lloydminster)
99.7 Sun Country (High River)
New Country 98.1 (Camrose)
93.1 The One (Leduc)
96.5 CKFM (Olds)
Live Venue or Presenting Series of the Year
The Track on 2 Horse Racing & Event Centre, Lacombe
The King Eddy‚ Calgary
Hotels Live Concert Series‚ Calgary
Cook County Saloon‚ Edmonton
The Blue Jay Sessions‚ Calgary