One of western Canada's largest tube parks reopens in Calgary this weekend

If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park.

Tickets are officially on sale to ride at one of the largest tube parks in western Canada, and the activity is slated to open on Saturday, December 18.

Located at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, the Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time (weather permitting, of course, because safety first!)

The park is located on the facility’s main hill, and washroom facilities are available for tubers.

It is important to note that WinSport is participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program, and those over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of vaccine in order to participate.

Tickets cost $20 for morning sliding and $25 for afternoons in two-hour time slots. Plus, on select Friday evenings starting January 7, tickets are only $15. Friday sessions run 4 to 6 pm and 6:30 to 8:30 pm, and go on sale beginning January 3.

Tubers are asked to arrive up to 45 minutes prior to their start time to pick up their tickets at WinSport’s outdoor ticket booth. Access to the park will be provided 10 minutes before your start time.

The park will be open Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, and daily from December 18 to January 2. Time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

WinSport’s tube park

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season, and daily from December 18 to January 2

Time: Two-hour time slots are available at 10 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm on select Fridays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available now; tickets cost $20 for morning tubing and $25 for afternoons on weekends, $25 throughout the holiday season, and $15 on select Friday evenings