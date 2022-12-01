14 things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 2 to 4

December is here and there are so many things to do in Calgary to celebrate the season with festivals and markets all over the city.

Get your shopping done or enjoy some amazing light displays. You can also enjoy Calgary’s latest outdoor skating experience.

Here are 14 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: The grand opening of Central Commons Park will feature outdoor activities and entertainment to welcome the three-acre, four-season park on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1 to 5 pm. Bring your skates to enjoy the stunning outdoor skating rink and then warm up with a cup of hot cider at the Hot Apple Cider Station. There will also be live music and entertainment including a professional skating performance from Skate Canada. And to top it all off you can get your holiday shopping jump-started at the U/D Night Market Holiday Edition with a variety of vendors in partnership with Marketspot. Central Commons Park is located at the heart of the University District anchored by Retail Main Street.

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Central Commons Park (4019 University Avenue NW)

Tickets: Free

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Guests are placed in the middle of the classic Nutcracker story as dazzling projections swirl around the room and dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre twirl to the music of Tchaikovsky. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, the team behind Immersive Van Gogh, The Immersive Nutcracker whisks audiences into five fantasy-filled worlds accompanied by classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and more.

When: December 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $30, children under three are free when accompanying a paying adult

What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children