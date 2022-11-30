EventsChristmasWinter

A Calgary mall is turning into a winter wonderland for the holidays

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Nov 30 2022, 8:28 pm
There are lots of magical things going on in Calgary this holiday season and a mall in the city is adding to it with its winter wonderland.

Willow Park Village Shoppes is putting on its Winter Wonderland event next weekend on Saturday, December 10.

If you still have some items on your Christmas list to get, what better spot to get them than at Santa’s workshop? They are even offering complementary gift wrapping for those of us who may struggle in that area, or if you live with someone who struggles in this area and are tired of doing all the wrapping.

There will also be lots of festive fun for the whole family. Get into the holiday spirit with an interactive scavenger hunt or hang out with Santa and his sleigh and get your picture taken. Roaming Christmas carollers will help get you in the spirit and maybe inspire you to get the last couple of things on your list.

And of course, you can say hi to the friendly farm animals of Butterfield Acres!

Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items and donate them to the Calgary Food Bank.

Calgary is jammed with some great holiday options, and this winter wonderland is just another event to add to your Christmas must-see list.

