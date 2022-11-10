Winter activities in Calgary to check out for under $20

Winter is here in Calgary and while the weather has hit us pretty hard, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of fun to be had across the city.

If you are looking to have fun while saving a few bucks, we have a lot of options for you.

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter in Calgary. There are so many great spots to check out across the city for a day full of sliding fun!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: This is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, get active, and take in the breathtaking scenery around you this winter in Calgary. Don’t forget your layers, a protein-packed snack, and your camera – if you have room for it!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several locations across the city to give you that holiday-movie type of feel on the ice.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Okay, so the price of gas might cancel this one off the list, but that is a technicality we are going to overlook because winter is such a perfect time out in the mountains. Whether you want to check out what your favourite hike looks like with fresh snow or have a relaxing weekend with amazing scenery, there is so much to love about winter in the mountains.

Where: Canmore/Banff

Cost: Free

What: Take in the crisp outdoor air and the picturesque views as you march your way through the many trails in and around the Calgary area – plus, it’s a great workout! If you are an inner city roamer, check out Fish Creek Park or Nose Hill for some fantastic trails close to home. If you’re interested in taking a drive out to the Rockies, Canmore, Bragg Creek, and Banff all boast unreal trail paths that lead to some magical destinations. Be sure to check trail reports before heading out, and always dress for the weather!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The International Christmas Market is back in full force with some new and exciting changes, with over 300 unique vendors including – for the first time – an outdoor Christmas Tree lot. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the yuletide entertainment, kids zone with a daily petting zoo and activities, and a magical holiday atmosphere. Santa’s Reindeer can be spotted in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend as they prepare for their Christmas journey.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

What: Discover dozens of local vendors and grab that unique Christmas gift for a friend or family member at the holiday editions of Market Collective. How jolly!

When: December 9 to 11 and 16 to 18

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C — 20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary

Tickets: $7 for the weekend

What: Check out the 18th anniversary of this must-try winter event just outside of Calgary. You can get a start on your Christmas shopping from over 50 vendors. Plus, there are some awesome food options available.

When: Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta — one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24

Tickets: Free admission

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques & collectibles, artisan eats and more.

When: November 11, 12, 19, 25, 26, and December 3

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Quonset at Crossroads Farmers Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE

Tickets: $5