Glow Christmas Festival launches in Calgary this month

Hogan Short
Nov 1 2022, 3:50 pm
Glow Christmas Festival launches in Calgary this month
Glow Christmas Festival
The popular Glow Christmas Festival is coming to Calgary this holiday season for the very first time.

This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Running from November 25 to December 31, visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season.

There are plenty of opportunities for the perfect holiday selfie, especially at the light gardens and light tunnel.

There are also LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.”

If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish, serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.

There are quite a few exciting food events in Calgary this month, and this definitely seems like one of the most visually stunning on the calendar.

The festival starts this month and will run until New Year’s Eve. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: November 25 to December 31, 2022
Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre
Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.

Instagram

