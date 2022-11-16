ZooLights is back to light up the holidays in Calgary this weekend

A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season at the zoo.

Starting Friday, November 18, the Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays.

This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, the Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes.

Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love like the “Tunnel of Light,” skating rink, firepits, and Rival axe throwing.

There will also be a free Sensory Bag for sensory-sensitive guests with supplies to help improve the ZooLights experience. These bags include headphones, a fidget spinner, and more. The zoo has also added more on-park signage ahead of flashing or moving lights and sounds so sensory-sensitive guests are not caught off guard.

The lights are turned on at 5 pm nightly and run until 9 pm with tickets available for $21.95. It takes approximately 90 minutes to two hours to experience all that ZooLights has to offer — but you are free to do as many trips around the zoo as you like so you can check your favourites out as many times as you’d like.

ZooLights will be lighting up the holidays in Calgary from November 18 to January 8 with a couple of exceptions:

November 21: Private event

November 23: Adults Only Night (18+) — this evening requires a separate admission ticket*

November 29: Private event

December 1: Private event

December 25: the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is closed

December 31: Zoo Year’s Eve (Family-friendly) presented by Orange Frog — this evening requires a separate admission ticket*

December 31: Zoo Year’s Eve Late Night (18+) presented by Orange Frog — this evening requires a separate admission ticket*

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children