Physics is it: A look inside the new digital immersion gallery at Calgary's science centre (PHOTOS)

Quantum physics is considered a difficult subject, causing many to groan and roll their eyes, but what if we told you this topic could also be fun?

A new exhibit at the TELUS Spark Science Centre allows visitors to explore physics concepts in a stunning, interactive 3,000-square-foot pixel playground.

The Quantum Sandbox digital immersion gallery opened at the science centre on March 1, and it blends science and art on floor-to-ceiling screens to explore five principles of physics. The best part? There’s no test at the end!

As guests move through the gallery, the visuals react in real time to each person’s position, acceleration, direction, and speed, making the Quantum Sandbox highly interactive and that much more engaging. Plus, you can be sure that no two visits are the same.

The experience runs on a continuous loop that’s about 20 minutes long, but the gallery can be entered and exited at any time.

The physics principles that are explored include the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle, Young’s Double Slit, Higgs Field, Bose-Einstein Considerate, and Absorption and Emission Spectra.

If you don’t know what any of that means, you’re not alone; however, a visit to the science centre is sure to clear things up!

The digital immersion gallery also combines quantum physics with Indigenous ways of knowing, which say that “everything is made of and is connected by energy (humans, water, rock, etc.) – neither a wave or a particle, but waves of energy referred to as spirit.”

The Indigenous ways of knowing expressed within this experience were gifted by Blackfoot community members.

According to a press release from TELUS Spark, the show was built on a concept developed by four French artists and scientists, along with the former executive producer of multimedia at Cirque du Soleil.

TELUS Spark worked alongside this team, in addition to Kainai Elder Dr. Leroy Little

Bear and Siksika physicist Rob Cardinal, to create a dynamic experience that takes the ideas of digital immersion and physics principles to a whole new level.

This “parallel universe” comes alive while visitors remain in a constant state of flux, and the end result is an adventures of the senses: full of colours, sounds, light, movement, and energy.

Quantum Sandbox is slated to run through December 2022, and is open during TELUS Spark’s regular operating hours.

The exhibit is included with your general admission ticket, so you can explore the rest of the science centre’s displays alongside the new pixelated playground.

Quantum Sandbox digital immersion gallery

When: On now through December 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children age 17 and under)