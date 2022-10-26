Super popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A has revealed that some big Canadian expansion plans are in the works.

The famous American joint, based out of Georgia, says it’s looking to expand with 20 new locations in our country by 2025.

Founded in 1967 and best known for its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, the concept has plans to grow from “six to 20 stores by 2025.”

After 2025, the chain is aiming to open seven to 10 restaurants per year.

Up until now, Chick-fil-A has been focused on growing within the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The brand currently operates most of its Canadian locations in that region.

Chick-fil-A has a new spot opening in Vaughan, and we’re told there are also future locations expected at Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and Shops at Don Mills.

The crispy-fried name also expects to enter new Canadian markets in the coming years: Ottawa (Ontario) and Alberta.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to serve more guests and to invest in more communities across the country,” said Anita Costello, chief international officer.

“Canadians can look forward to an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at each of our locations: delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients, served with our signature hospitality.”

The family-owned and privately held restaurant company currently operates 2,700 eateries in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

We’ll keep you posted on new locations as they are revealed. Stay tuned! And in the meantime, check out this other juicy chicken news.