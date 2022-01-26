3 major fried chicken chains trying to take over Canada

It’s no secret Canada loves its fried chicken. We have some amazing homegrown joints and brands, but everyone loves to try the hot new concepts in town once in a while.

Some of these names have been in Canada a while and have revealed ambitious expansion plans, while others are just starting their tasty takeover.

Here are three fried chicken chains trying to take over Canada.

This fast-casual brand announced it was planning to open 30 locations in Canada through a deal with prominent businessman and Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove. This agreement for outposts north of the US border was the first international deal for Dave’s Hot Chicken, founded by classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends.

Dave’s is continuing to expand its Canadian presence with new restaurants in Toronto, the Metro Vancouver area, and Calgary too.

The mega-popular American chain has established a pretty big presence in Ontario over the years, but Popeyes’ rapid expansion in Western Canada has really picked up recently.

The brand has now expanded all around Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, offering its signature chicken and sides.

Dying to try Chick-fil-A? It looks like the fried chicken franchise has more plans for restaurant expansion in Canada. Though specifics have yet to be released, the company announced that it would be opening 20 more restaurant locations across Canada by 2025.

The brand currently operates five locations in Ontario.