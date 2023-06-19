Chipotle: Mexican food chain opening Calgary's first location this fall
Chipotle Mexican Grill announced some big expansion plans for the Canadian market last year, and it looks like Calgary is on the list!
The American chain of fast-casual restaurants was planning new locations in BC and Ontario in 2022, and now YYC is getting one, which also makes it a first for Alberta.
This new outpost will be located in the Sunridge area, opening sometime this fall.
- You might also like:
- Ultimate guide to Calgary's most exciting food festivals and events
- Luxury chef-driven charcuterie board spot opening soon in popular Calgary location
- Super popular fried chicken joint in Calgary has trailer stolen in the middle of the night
If you’ve never been to this chain before, you walk in and start by choosing how you want your meal, whether it’s a customizable burrito, taco, bowl, salad, or more. Then you choose a protein, whether it’s steak, chicken, a vegetarian alternative, etc. Then it’s rice, beans, and whatever other fillers you want, from fajita veggies to lettuce to salad to guacamole and more.
This is a big player in the fast food game, and it’s about time the city is getting its own.
We’ll keep you posted on details as they are released!
View this post on Instagram
Chipotle — Calgary
Address: 2791 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary