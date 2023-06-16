Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, is coming to the Calgary area.

The popular chain recently opened its first Canadian location in Edmonton, and now Airdrie, Alberta, is next up.

The grand opening will be on June 23 at 8 am at 705 Main Street S Unit 1600 in Airdrie.

The store will be open from 8 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to midnight on Fridays

and Saturdays.

“We picked this location in Airdrie because we know this community well,” said the owners of the restaurant in a press release.

“Many of us live in areas surrounding Airdrie and have been operating a nearby restaurant for over twenty years. Our connections to the community are strong. Together with our kids, we are excited to live Crumbl’s mission by bringing our family, friends, and community together,” they added.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies as well, featuring six different cookies to choose from.

Flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, or Classic Pink Sugar are just a few of the options you might find on any given week. Right now, there is a Waffle Cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of maple syrup.

Not only are these desserts delicious (we NEED to try the browned butter salted hazelnut cookie) but they are also huge.

There are already more than 600 locations in the US.

Stay tuned for updates on other upcoming locations in Canada. In the meantime, make sure you check out these delicious cookies and go early because lines tend to form!

Crumbl Cookies Airdrie

Address: 705 Main Street S Unit 1600, Airdrie

