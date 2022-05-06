Upcoming HBO series The Last of Us continues to film in the Calgary area, with post-apocalyptic vehicles spotted on YYC roads this week for the production.

The Last of Us has been filming in Alberta since the summer of 2021. The production has taken place in a number of locations across the province, but it seems to favour Calgary, with production taking place at the 4th Avenue flyover, the Beltline, SAIT and Mount Royal University, North Hill Shopping Centre, and throughout downtown.

Last week, one Instagram user also shared a photo of “zombified” cars being transported in the Kensington area that matched other vehicles seen on previous The Last of Us sets, and we’ve been waiting to spot these vehicles being used in production ever since.

Lucky for us, footage shared on social media this week shows the filming of scenes involving the vehicles happening in and around downtown Calgary.

Bubbles 🐈‍⬛ 😭 📸 enraged_ostrich_rddt pic.twitter.com/GqzMl37rwC — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) May 5, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

Before and after.

📲 momatttic #yyc pic.twitter.com/qHwufDBBtZ — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) May 1, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

The series is based on a 2013 video game by the same name, following the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Earlier this year, the series was filmed in the town of Okotoks, about half an hour south of Calgary, and in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Previously, filming has also taken place at the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, and Canmore.

You might also like: HBO series "The Last of Us" filming at a new Calgary location and footage is as cool as ever (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

5 things to know about HBO series "The Last of Us" filming in Alberta

HBO series "The Last of Us" has been filming in a Calgary alley and the footage is wild (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months as the crew finishes up filming.

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax in 2023, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.