Film production shuts down Calgary's Airport Tunnel this week

Alberta has recently been a hotspot for the production of movies and TV series, and the closure of a tunnel near the Calgary airport for filming comes as no surprise.

In a tweet over the weekend, YYC Transportation announced the closure of the airport tunnel for several periods between March 14 and 17.

The tunnel’s westbound lanes were closed from 5 am on March 14 until 5 am on March 16, and the entire tunnel will be shut down from from 5 am on March 16 until 9 pm on March 17.

YYC Transportation noted that the Calgary Airport Tunnel closures are for “movie filming.”

AIRPORT TUNNEL CLOSURES: The Airport Tunnel’s westbound lanes will be closed starting Monday, March 14 at 5 am until March 16 at 5 am. Then Airport Tunnel will be fully closed on March 16 at 5am until March 17 at 9 p.m. These closures are for movie filming. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/Lx9ta6ysom — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 13, 2022

Details about road closures can also be found on the City of Calgary’s website.

While no information about what’s filming has been provided, fans of upcoming HBO series The Last of Us, which has been spotted in various other Alberta locations, are speculating that this may be the latest site for the production.

Photos shared on social media compare Calgary’s Airport Tunnel to a scene in the video game that The Last of Us is based on, and we wonder if these eagle-eyed fans might be right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

The Last of Us follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

The series has been shooting in Alberta since July 2021, in locations throughout Calgary, Canmore, Edmonton, Fort Macleod, High River, Waterton, and Okotoks.

Calgary spots include the downtown and Beltline neighbourhoods, with the 4th Avenue flyover, sections of Memorial Drive, and 1st Street between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue SW closed to traffic for the production, along with Mount Royal University, SAIT, and Northland Village Mall.

You might also like: 7 movies and TV shows being filmed in Alberta right now

Calgary mall gets post-apocalyptic makeover for filming of HBO series "The Last of Us" (PHOTOS)

5 things to know about HBO series "The Last of Us" filming in Alberta

The show is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax in 2023, according to HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys. HBO lists the show on its website as “coming soon.”

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.