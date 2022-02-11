Production of upcoming HBO series "The Last of Us" spotted in southern Alberta town (PHOTOS)

Film equipment and vehicles have been spotted in Okotoks, Alberta, where production for upcoming HBO series The Last of Us is currently taking place.

A letter received by an Okotoks resident in January and shared by Instagram user @hbosthelastofus shows that, from January 31 to February 6, production crews were doing “decorative prep work,” in the area, including bringing in trees, grass, and greenery, along with creating more snow.

The letter noted that production of The Last of Us would take place on Suntree Lane and 500 Suntree Place in Okotoks, contained in the space between Robinson Drive and 29 Suntree Lane. Beginning February 4, this portion of the road is closed to the public.

From February 7 to 12, crews are filming in the same area. The letter noted that residents may notice “additional vehicles” and “some disturbance to the normal flow of traffic” during this time.

Clean up begins on February 13, and is anticipated to be completed by the 15th, although the letter adds that some additional days may be required to finalize details. “Our goal will be to restore your neighbourhood to [its] normal operations as soon as possible,” reads the letter.

You might also like: Southern Alberta town to be zombie-fied for filming of HBO series "The Last of Us"

Everything to know about upcoming Alberta-shot HBO series "The Last of Us"

Calgary mall gets post-apocalyptic makeover for filming of HBO series "The Last of Us" (PHOTOS)

Footage shared to social media shows vehicles, film equipment, and even horses. Instagram user @hbosthelastofus wrote that “there is a bylaw officer watching the gunfire simulations and a fake horse on set.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

The series follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the United States after a mutating fungus wipes out most of humanity. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult journey, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

Joel is to be played by Pedro Pascal, known for The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, while Bella Ramsey (HBO’s His Dark Materials and Game of Thrones) plays Ellie, according to details on HBO’s website.

Production for the project began in July 2021 and is set to wrap in June 2022, so we might be seeing more post-apocalyptic scenes around the province over the next few months as the crew finishes up filming, according to ACTRA Alberta.

Previously, filming has taken place in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, Northland Village Mall in Calgary, and post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

Photos from the set of #TheLastofUs this morning SAIT #yyc “Crews on site removing snow to make it appear as ‘Fall’. Filming to take place later today.” pic.twitter.com/SQQi0cS1ej — The Last of Us HBO – Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) November 24, 2021

Going to class at MRU has gotten really weird with the whole zombie apocalypse thing going on at the same time. #abpoli pic.twitter.com/L17Qp16erp — Wyatt Claypool #HonkHonk (@wyatt_claypool) November 22, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Last of Us HBO – Status (@hbosthelastofus)

The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax sometime in 2022, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.