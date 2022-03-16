7 movies and TV shows being filmed in Alberta right now

With scenic mountain and prairie backdrops, picturesque small towns, bustling urban centres, and the other-worldly appearance of the Badlands, it’s no wonder that a number of well-known movies and TV shows have been filmed in Alberta.

Franchise sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife was shot in the province in 2020, Jumanji: The Next Level was filmed in Kananaskis the year before, and The Revenant, Interstellar, and several Game of Thrones scenes were also shot across Alberta over the past few years.

While the upcoming HBO series The Last of Us maybe be the most popular production filming in Alberta right now, there are a few other movies and TV shows that are currently being shot in the province, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union, and its Alberta branch represents the interests of nearly 1,000 members working in English-language recorded media in the province.

With with some help from ACTRA Alberta, here’s what is being filmed right in our backyard, as of March 2022.

The Last of Us (season one) – TV series

The Last of Us is based on a 2013 video game of the same name, and it follows the journey of Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsay) across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek, as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival. The Last of Us has been spotted filming in a number of Alberta locations, including Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore, Okotoks, Fort Macleod, and High River.

My Life with the Walter Boys (season one) – TV series

My Life with the Walter Boys is a Netflix Original coming-of-age family comedy, based on the 2014 novel by the same name from author Ali Novak. The series follows 16-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard, who has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian and 12 very rowdy kids, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident.

Ties That Bind – feature

Listed as “in development” by IMDb, not much is known about the Ties That Bind feature yet. The drama-thriller is being filmed in Edmonton and the surrounding area, and is expected to wrap on March 18, 2022.

High School (season one) – TV series

Currently in pre-production, High School offers a look at what life was like for alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin growing up in Calgary in the ’90s. The series is based on a memoir of the same name, written by the pair, and will be filming from March 21 to June 2 this year, according to ACTRA.

Filmed in Calgary and the surrounding area from February 21 to March 15, we don’t know much about A Home for the Holidays, but it sounds like it’s going to be a Christmas movie. At first, it doesn’t seem as if it makes much sense to make a holiday film just a few months after Christmas; however, most of Alberta is still a winter wonderland, so we can totally understand coming to our province for those festive vibes.

Cold Road – feature

Written and directed by Kelvin Redvers, Cold Road is filming in Wood Buffalo and northern Alberta starting February 28, 2022. The movie follows an Indigenous woman as she returns to her remote First Nation by way of a northern highway to visit her dying mother.

Dream Wedding – feature

According to IMDb, Dream Wedding will star Rebecca Dalton, Jesse Hutch, and Amy Matysio. Directed by Scott Corban Sikma, the feature will be filming in Alberta from March 21 to April 8, 2022.

Two other productions, Key to Love (feature) and Joe Picket (season two) are also set to being filming in Alberta this spring.