Fall things you can do in Calgary for under $10

Summer is gone but fall in Calgary gives us a lot to do before winter arrives. And there are plenty of options that won’t break the bank.

So if you are looking to save up for Christmas gifts, are a little short for cash after a wild summer, or are just a great value hunter, there are tons of great choices.

See the Leaves Change

Calgary has lots of amazing scenery year-round. But there is something extra beautiful about this time of year as fall paints a stunning picture on an already near-perfect canvas. And there are lots of great spots to check out to get the perfect views.

Watch Sunsets

There are so many great spots to check out the sunset you can do this a few different times with unique results. Whether you get a spot to watch the sun disappear behind the mountains or watch night fall over Calgary’s downtown or you prefer an evening by the river, there are lots of stunning options for the perfect fall outing.

Thrift Shopping for your Halloween Costume

It is a great time to let your creativity go wild. With all of the great options we have for thrift shops in the city, there is no limit to the fun outfits you can put together this Halloween season!

Trip to the Mountains

Okay, so the price of gas might cancel this one off the list, but that is a technicality we are going to overlook because fall is such a perfect time out in the mountains. Whether you want to check out what your favourite hike looks like with fall leaves or have a relaxing weekend with amazing scenery there is so much to love about fall in the mountains.

Enjoy Favourite fall drink

With a chill in the air, there isn’t much better than warming up with a nice cup of coffee (or pumpkin spice latte if you are into that sort of thing) at your favourite coffee shop. This is also a great time to discover a new favourite in your neighbourhood.

Find your way through a Corn Maze

What is more fall than a fun day at a corn maze? Bring your family and friends and check out any of the great mazes in and around Calgary. There is always plenty to do around the mazes as well making it a wonderful fall escape.

Celebrate Spooky season at a Ghost Town

Alberta is home to a surprising amount of ghost towns that can set the scene for a spooky fall experience. Feel like you’re in your own scary movie and explore some abandoned gems.

Cozy up inside with a fall movie

Calgary has a lot of things to do during the fall. But sometimes, you just want to stay inside, curl up under the blanket and let the folks in movieland make you feel like you’re in a fall paradise. Or, if you are up for a scare, there are so many options for that as well.