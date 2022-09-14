9 coziest restaurants in Calgary perfect for this time of year

Looking for the coziest restaurants in Calgary? It’s that time of year after all.

As the weather gets colder, we are looking for more and more comfy, cozy, and toasty spots to hole up in.

Good cocktails, good food, and good company – there’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel, we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Calgary.

These are a few cozy Calgary restaurants to enjoy a meal and warm yourself up at this time of year.

A post shared by The Nash Restaurant (@thenashyyc) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Warm up by reserving the spot by the fireplace or grab a seat at the rotisserie counter as you eat the best charcoal fire-grilled meat dishes in town.

Address: 925 11th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgette Bar (@thebridgettebar)

This comfortable chef-driven spot offers lunch, happy hour, dinner, and late-night eats in a stunning and cozy mid-century modern setting in Southwest Calgary.

Address: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-319-6827

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by [ LR ] The Living Room (@livingroomyyc)

Living up to its name, this is our city’s cozy living room space where you can kick back by the fire, sip irresistible cocktails, and warm up your stomach with six-year-old white cheddar fondue.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

A post shared by River Café (@rivercafeyyc) on Nov 19, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Nestled on Prince’s Island, this is Calgary’s community cabin where we all go to escape the city life. By being around a cobblestone fireplace, plenty of cottage chic decor, and even a skating rink nearby, you’ll feel so far from the city even though you’re actually steps away.

Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Instagram

A post shared by Alforno Bakery & Cafe (@alfornobakery) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Feel at home eating pasta and drinking wine on Alforno’s luxe couches right by the fire.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary



Instagram

A post shared by Deane House (@deanehouseyyc) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Voted as one of the top 30 new restaurants in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine, this charming restaurant set in Inglewood’s historic home is serving up contemporary Canadian dishes with all the cozy feels.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

A post shared by The Guild (@theguildcalgary) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Located in the historic Hudson’s Bay building on Stephen Avenue, this restaurant has comfy window-side booths with the building’s archways framing the views of the bustling street perfect for people-watching.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

A post shared by Bonterra Trattoria Official (@bonterracalgary) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:22pm PST

Getting through winter is all about eating Italian comfort food and drinking fine wine by Bonterra’s cobblestone fireplace.

Address: 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

As if fondue and wine weren’t cozy enough, this hidden spot is long, darkly lit, and decorated with intimate booths and tables lit by warm lights around every turn.

It’s one of the coziest (and newest) restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

Instagram

With files from Milena Petrovic

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave