With many epic places to watch the sunset in Calgary, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation when you take in the breathtaking views.

Some of Calgary’s nights can get pretty chilly so make sure you come equipped for whatever the weather may bring.

And make sure you have a camera at the ready because we’ve put together a list of places that will give you plenty of IG-worthy pics.

This spot will give you some amazing shots of the sun setting over the river. You can also get some great looks at the sunset with downtown Calgary in the background.

The Peace Bridge

This iconic landmark in Calgary looks good in a picture on its own. Now, add in the river, downtown views, and a perfect view of the setting sun. It is like a postcard come to life.

Located at the very south end of Crowchild Trail, this spot gives you a great view of the sunset with the mountains and the Glenmore Resevoir. This spot has lots of 365° views of the city that are amazing at any time.

There is a reason why so many pictures you see of downtown are from this vantage point. There is a perfect view of downtown and the Stampede Grounds. You can also turn it into a physical trip if you so desire as there are a set of stairs that take you from the grounds to this spot.

Scotsman’s Hill is an amazing view of the city, but everyone has that on their IG somewhere. This spot gives you a different view of downtown with some amazing results.

East Village

One of Calgary’s trendiest areas gives you some great views. There are also lots of great walking and biking paths so you can have a beautiful backdrop to some late evening activities.

Beautiful views of the city and some prime picnic areas make this the perfect spot for a sunset date night.

And, weather permitting, of course, you can stick around and maybe catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, which have been seen from this spot before.