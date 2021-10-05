5 Calgary pumpkin patches to get your perfect Jack-O-Lantern

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means: haunted houses, ghosts, corn mazes, and, of course, Jack-O-Lanterns!

Sure, you can buy a pumpkin at your neighbourhood grocery store, but what fun is that? Make a day of it, and head to a nearby farm or local attraction to celebrate fall, take part in some Halloween fun, and take your time choosing the perfect piece for your pumpkin carving this October.

Here are five pumpkin patches around Calgary to pick up a gourd or two.

While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.

Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pie, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.

When: Open Friday to Sunday (plus October 11 and 18) until October 31

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm, and Sundays (plus October 11 and 18) from 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $19.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $22.95 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.

Check out the Cobb’s kangaroo petting zoo, pedal carts, giant slides, tractor ride, blacklight mini golf, and more outdoor fun. Then, walk through their pumpkin patch and pick out your favourite to take home for carving. You can also visit the Field of Screams… if you dare.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Monday until October 31

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1500 84th Street NE

Tickets: $19.75 (children age two and under are free)

Visit Butterfield Acres and stroll through the farmyard to find your ideal pumpkin. Add in some adorable animal visits, fall photo-ops, pony rides, and a hot drink by their fire pit, and you’ve got the perfect autumn day.

When: Weekends throughout October

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Tickets: $15.99 for adults, $13.99 for children (“able to walk” to age 17)

Hit up Granary Road’s Pumpkin Fest for a celebration of all things pumpkin and, of course, to shop for your own Jack-O-Lantern. Highlights include a pumpkin rover train ride, Jack-O-Lantern caramel apple making, a scavenger hunt, and farmers’ market vendors serving up pumpkin pies, pumpkin perogies, pumpkin mini donuts, pumpkin soaps, pumpkin cheese, and more.

When: October 16, 17, 23, and 24

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 226066 112th Street W

Tickets: Varies by purchase/activity

While we wouldn’t classify this as a “pumpkin patch,” guests do have a chance to purchase a gourd after walking through the Pumpkins After Dark outdoor exhibit, which features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Shop for your own pumpkin to bring home in memory of this iconic Halloween event.

When: Thursday through Sunday until October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)