6 fall events that we're looking forward to in Calgary this season

Kids are heading back to school, the weather is going to cool off, and leaves are starting to change — it’s time to gear up for fall in Calgary.

This year there are so many haunted houses to choose from plus some amazing pumpkin carving displays and tons of events to check out this spooky season.

So pull on your favourite sweater, pick up a pumpkin spice latte, and get ready for a lot of social media gold.

Here are six fall events that we can’t wait to (safely) enjoy in Calgary this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. There is also a special, adults-only night on October 27.

When: October 7 and 8, October 14 and 15, October 21 and 22, October 27 – 29, October 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Calgary (@pumpkinsafterdarkyyc)

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Farmyard (@calgaryfarmyard)

Make sure you bring your flashlights to the Calgary Farmyard. The corn maze will stay dark to add an extra challenge for those in attendance. The rest of the farmyard will be lit up so you can see the 35 activities it has on-site for a perfect fall experience.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 16 to October 31 (closed on September 17)

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Tickets: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $24.95 at the gate

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

A must-try for anyone in Calgary at any time, Cobb’s is gearing up for the spooky season by turning into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.” Along with some haunted houses, there will be rides, games like archery tag, and lots of great food to try out.

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Tickets: $26

The Calgary International Film Festival is back with 11 days of programming, with tons of stars represented along with some inspirational and hilarious films on the schedule.

When: September 23 to October 3

Time: Varies by film/program

Where: Various locations in Calgary, with select programming broadcast to view online

Tickets: Regular screening tickets are $13.50, with ticket bundles available from $39

Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays (and the holiday Monday in October) September 10 to October 10

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($39.95 for tickets bought online for those aged 3 to 49)