It’s day one and the Stampede tents are back!

We’ve seen the absolutely wild Midway foods announced for 2023 at this year’s Stampede, and that’s not the only surprise we’ve seen for the upcoming festival. It seems like there will be more Stampede tents than ever.

These are seven Stampede tents to look forward to at this year’s “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The National Saloon is a relatively new tent at the Calgary Stampede, and it’s been a huge hit.

From the team at Concorde Entertainment Group, this exciting tent is ideally located behind the 10th Avenue National location. Every National bar is known for live entertainment, fantastic food, and good times, and Calgarians can expect the same thing at the National Saloon.

Including the beer garden and tent, the capacity is over 2,000 people!

The Wildhorse Saloon is one of the most popular tents to drink, party, dance, and see live shows during the Calgary Stampede in the heart of downtown.

Wildhorse has daily concerts, a western barbecue, Double Zero Pizza, a non-stop dance floor, an outdoor midway, and over 20 bars. We can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store.

The Cowboy’s Music Festival is “the most fun you can have with your boots on.”

The Cowboy’s Tent and the Cowboy’s Music Festival are highlighted every year at the Stampede, with dancing, parties, and concerts playing throughout the 10 days.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all played in the Cowboy’s Tent during the Calgary Stampede. This year will see acts like Jack Harlow, Josh Ross, Ice Cube, and more.

Nashville North is the perfect spot to dance the night away, made even better by the fact that it’s free to see all of these incredible artists play, included with your admission to Stampede Park. And with this lineup, you’re not going to want to miss a single show.

The Calgary Stampede’s live music tent is back this year with a complete lineup of performers coming together now.

Badlands Music Festival

This one is for when you need a break from country music because the Stampede really has something for everyone. Located at 725 9th Avenue SW, this epic tent and festival will feature acts this year from artists like Rick Ross, Tyga, Dom Dolla, and more.

Back Alley

This is the first year ever for the Back Alley tent and not only is it looks like a great place to party, but right off the bat it has one of the most impressive concert lineups of the year. Bush, Our Lady Peace, Shaggy, and more are just a handful of artists that will be on stage here with a little something for everyone.

This all-new Whiskey Rose tent will return to 17th Avenue.

Last year there was a slew of different events throughout the month, kicking off with a Canada Day party on the 1st of July, with so many other Stampede celebrations like pancake breakfasts, farmers’ and artisan markets, live music, and DJs with a stage and dance floor.