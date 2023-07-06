So many Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts, so little time.

Sure, there are all the recently announced Midway food items, great patios near the grounds to hop onto, and all of the awesome tents, but the pancakes might be our favourite food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about griddle cakes and flapjacks, but you probably want to know which ones you absolutely cannot miss.

Here are our picks for the 10 best Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts this year.

4th Street Pancake Showdown

Located on 4th Street, this pancake breakfast is one of the best during the entire Stampede. It features a number of businesses making unique pancake breakfasts all for you to enjoy. They will be competing for the highly coveted Golden Spatula Award!

When: Wednesday, July 5 from 10 am to 1 pm

Where: 105 8210 Edgebrook Drive NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Fluor Rope Square

Located at the Olympic Plaza, each day starts with the “famous bacon pancakes” served straight off an authentic GMC Rangeland Derby Chuckwagon. There are so many pancake breakfasts to choose from every year, and this one is a must-visit.

When: Saturday, July 8 from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm; Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 am to 1:15 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Homecoming Hoedown

Put on by the Calgary Dream Centre, this hoedown and breakfast also features Starbucks coffee, YYC Princess, Calgary Public Library, Calgary reptile parties, bouncy castles, and more.

When: July 6 from 8 to 11 am

Where: 4510 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

Price: Free

New Horizon Mall

Stampede breakfast… but for dinner! That’s not the only thing that makes this event a unique one. There will also be a classic car show, musical entertainment, Comedy Cowboy, and a DJ Dance Party.

When: July 7 from 4 to 6 pm

Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac

Price: Free

FOUR20 Beltline

This is just the second annual for FOUR20, and what makes it unique and special is more than the 4-20 friendly aspect…it’s also an 18+ Stampede breakfast.

When: July 7 from 10 am to 1 pm

Where: 640 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

CF Chinook Centre

Everyone knows this mall well, and this annual Stampede breakfast also comes with entertainment, Tim Hortons, a Kiddie Corral – sponsored by PCL, an exclusive CF SHOP! card offer, and so much more.

When: July 8 from 7 to 11 am

Where: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

6th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

Switching things up by serving green tea pancakes, this Stampede breakfast spot will also have a live band, Siksika dancers, Teppanyaki chef tricks, and even a fire show.

When: July 8 from 8:30 to 11 am

Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: Free

Bon A-Pet-Treat!

Have a pooch who wants in on the Stampede action this year? Take them to Puppy Pancake Day! This one is also a fundraiser for Fur-Ever Homes Rescue.

When: July 9 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 5111 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Southcentre Mall’s Pink Pancake Breakfast

14th Annual Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast

Held in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, guests are encouraged to wear a particularly fun outfit while attending. If you have any pink cowboy gear, it is your chance to wear it!

This Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast will also showcase live music and entertainment for the entire family.

This is one of the Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that’s also a massive help for a good cause.

When: July 12 from 9 am to noon

Where: Southcentre Mall

Price: Free

Bootleggin’ Breakfasts

This one comes with a heft ticket price, but it’s one of the most fun parties during the Stampede and it’s first thing in the morning. It’s also a great networking event.

There is also a second Bootleggin’ Breakfast on July 13 at the Fairmont Palliser at 133 9th Avenue SW.

When: July 11 and 13, from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Breakfast #1: Westin Hotel Ballroom – 20 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Where: Breakfast #2: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $139; buy tickets here