The Cowboy’s Music Festival, the most fun you can have with your boots on, is finally returning to the Calgary Stampede after a two-year hiatus.

The Cowboy’s Tent and the Cowboy’s Music Festival are highlights every year at the Stampede, with dancing, parties, and concerts playing throughout the ten days.

And it’s finally back.

“LEGENDARY COMEBACK is NOT ours, it’s ALL YOURS!” the Cowboys Music Festival said in a recent Instagram post.

This 11-day music festival will be running throughout the entirety of this year’s stampede, from July 7 to 17.

The very first Cowboy’s Music Festival 2022 Festival Chute Pass is already on sale and you will not want to miss out on it.

Daily admission tickets are currently on sale for the fest, but the all-new Chute Pass definitely feels bigger and better than ever before.

It is available for one, two, or four people. This pass includes express entry and is valid for all days and every single concert.

Early-bird passes are currently on sale, starting at $750. If you’re planning on tearing it up at the Stampede, this is an amazing deal.

Concert announcements have yet to be announced, but the shows and parties are always some of the most exciting nights in the entire city.

KYGO, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Blink 182, Thomas Rhett, and Ice Cube have all played in the Cowboy’s Tent during the Calgary Stampede.

Even Mayor of Flavour Town Guy Fieri was there for the Cowboys Cook-Off BBQ Invitational in 2019.

Get your tickets, and stay tuned for all show and concert updates.

Cowboy’s Music Festival 2022

When: July 7 to 17

Where: Cowboy’s Music Festival Tent

Price: Daily Admission starts at $29.99

