Calgary Stampede concerts to check out this weekend: July 6 to 9

The Calgary Stampede is finally here and with it comes a ton of amazing concerts coming to our city with every style covered.

If you like pop, rock, country or anything else there is a pretty good chance there is a concert for you this weekend.

Here is a list of all the concerts coming to Calgary for the first weekend of the Calgary Stampede.

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: Early bird general admission $29.99

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Free RSVP before 8 pm

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Wild Horse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: The Back Alley Summer Events Tent

Tickets: Start at $153.95

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Whiskey Rose Stampede Tent

Tickets: $11.30 – $37.28

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7

Where: Ranchman’s

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Ranchman’s

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Ranchman’s patio

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Saddledome

Tickets: $184

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: The Back Alley Stampede Tent

Tickets: $70.94 to $171.09

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Time: Gates open at 1 pm

Tickets: $29.99

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Free with RSVP before 8 pm

When: Friday, July 7

Where: NTNL Saloon

Tickets: $10

When: Friday, July 7

Where: Whiskey Rose Stampede Tent

Tickets: $29.36

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $49.99

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Early bird tickets $49.69

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: NTNL Saloon

Tickets: On Sale June 9

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: The Back Alley Summer Events Tent

Tickets: Start at $116.87

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 12 pm

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Ranchman’s Patio

Time: 5 pm

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 4 pm

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 9 pm

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Badlands Music Festival

Tickets: Early bird tickets $61.91

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: The Big Four Building

Tickets: $79.99

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Cowboys Music Festival

Tickets: $79.99

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Wildhorse Saloon

Tickets: $25

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Nashville North

Tickets: Free with Stampede Admission

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Ranchman’s

Time: 9 pm

When: Sunday, July 9

Where: Whiskey Rose Stampede Tent

Tickets: $17.19