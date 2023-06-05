11 things to do this July to avoid Calgary Stampede crowds

For many people in the city, the Calgary Stampede is the best time of year, but there are others who are looking to avoid the crowds.

It can seem like the Stampede takes over the entire city, but there are still some options if the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth isn’t so great to you.

Here are 11 things to do in and around Calgary that have nothing to do with the Stampede.

What: If you want a little class for your weekend while avoiding the crowds at the Calgary Stampede, High Tea at the Calgary Zoo is perfect for you. Enjoy delicious treats while sipping on a selection of tasty tea. You’ll enjoy views of the gardens and flowers in the ENMAX Conservatory. Your ticket includes admission to the zoo, so before you enjoy your afternoon tea and treats, you can walk around the grounds to see the animals.

When: July 16

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo – 1300 Zoo Road NE

Price: $80

What: If you want to avoid Stampede but want to check out a festival, Mexifest is a great alternative. Presented by The Latino Folkloric Society and Casa Mexico Foundation, visitors that weekend can expect to find authentic and delicious Mexican food and beverages, an artisan market, and two stages for dancers and live bands.

When: July 7, 8, and 9

Where: Calgary Tower Parkade – Parking Lot 6 — 125 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $12.50; buy tickets here

What: If you need a full escape from the madness of the Calgary Stampede, you can check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there, we have a lot of great options if you need to really get away.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: You can support some local vendors at the Inglewood Night Market. Shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE. You can enjoy a night in one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods and get a break from all the Yeehaw throughout the city.

When: July 14

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

What: Sometimes the best alternative to the Stampede is a nice trip out into nature. Get a workout in, get some fresh air, and bask in the calm that is counter to what is happening on the grounds. There are lots of great paths close to the city, in the mountains, and even some right here in Calgary to check out.

What: Calgary’s newest market is a great weekend alternative to the Calgary Stampede. The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: July 8 and 15

What: Want a thrill but don’t want to head to Stampede for a ride? This is the exact thing for you. An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while you are flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm starting June 1; 1 to 7 pm daily beginning June 26

Tickets: Start at $28

What: One of Calgary’s most unique spots turns into a Market every Saturday this summer. Night Markets lets you check out local vendors, explore the shops in the Plaza, grab a bite to eat, and enjoy some entertainment. Best of all, it’s pet-friendly, so it’s a great Stampede escape for the whole family.

Where: The Plaza at Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Time: 3 pm to 9 pm

When: July 8 and 15

What: Get above the crowds at the Calgary Stampede with a trip up the Calgary Tower. Take in all the sites of Calgary from above while enjoying some great food.

Where: Calgary Tower – 101 9 Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

What: Check out one of the nicest sports venues in the city and support Cavalry FC. They have matchups against Atlético Ottawa and HFX Wanderers.

When: July 12 and 15

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: Start at $29

Leave

What: The best way to avoid the Calgary Stampede is to get away from Calgary. Keep an eye out for travel deals and fun spots to check out during the summer and truly avoid the Stampede.