The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, some are reaping very soon, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that closed this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foreign Concept (@eatforeign)

Known for its contemporary Asian cuisine, this spot for inventive dishes and cocktails won several awards during its time, like landing on Canada’s Top 100. It’s sad news to see it closed after eight years in business.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buon Giorno (@buongiornoyyc)

This restaurant has been a fixture of the dining community for 38 years. Located on 17th Avenue, this spot was an old-school one with fantastic food and friendly service.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our historic home, as the nostalgia and legacy of this location will come to an end in the near future,” the Buon Giorno team stated in a media release.

It’s sad news, but thankfully, it’s coming back in mid-September in an exciting new location just down the street (1201 17th Avenue SW).

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomahawk Kitchen + Bar (@tomahawkkitchenbar)

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

Both the Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall locations abruptly shut their doors and a spokesperson for the wing chain confirmed they won’t reopen.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

No reason was given for the closure and, at least publicly, there were no indications this was coming.

Home of the bumblebee logo, this globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks. It’s sad news to see it leaving. The last day was on March 22.

The team recently shared the sudden news on social media.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support, appreciation, and patronage,” stated the Briggs team in an Instagram post.

Address: 317 10th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

Instagram

This brasserie restaurant was a spot for lunch, brunch, and dinner. It’s sad news to see it leaving the dining scene so quickly. The closure was abrupt, with just a few words on the team’s Instagram and website.

“We are closed for business, all the best YYC!” the Eleven26 Instagram bio now reads.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this was one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary. It was always a very under-appreciated spot that really was one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s sad news to see it leaving.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram