Namo Cafe Bistro, a popular spot for brunch and more, recently opened its new Calgary location.
The original location for this globally inspired spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch is located at 824 Edmonton Trail NE. This exciting new spot? Right in the heart of the Beltline community.
There are some amazing places for brunch in YYC, and this spot is about to get even more popular.
With dishes that use flavours from all over the world, it really feels like a fun menu to dive into with something for everyone.
There are classic omelettes, eight different kinds of bennies, brunch cocktails, and some mouth-watering sweet options, like the tiramisu waffles with espresso caramel, cocoa, whipped cream, and berry compote.
If you’d rather just have a savoury brunch bowl, there are so many of those here, all served on your choice of some kind of combo of tots, wedges, greens, and/or spinach. There is an Angus brisket bowl, fried chicken karaage bowl, and far east duck bowl, to name just a few.
The Beltline has so many amazing food spots, and now there is one more that diners can enjoy going to.
Namo Cafe and Bistro
Address: 396 11th Avenue SW, Calgary