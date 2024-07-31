Closed and closing soon: Say goodbye to these five Calgary spots

It’s always sad to say goodbye to some of our favourite food spots, and unfortunately, Calgary has suffered a few losses over the last few weeks.

While some are temporary closures, others have permanently shuttered, and they’ll be sorely missed.

Here are the latest updates you need to know on restaurant closures in Calgary.

Closed

Francine’s, a French-inspired bar which opened in January, announced it would be winding down operations from its spot inside downtown Calgary’s Meat & Bread.

However, it doesn’t seem to be a full “goodbye” but more of a “see you later,” as the team said it was working on “something bigger and better,” so watch this space!

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Curryer, a Pakistani restaurant in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood, has closed its doors due to operational costs.

The spot, which was known for its wide selection of Pakistani curries and naanwiches, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2021 after previously operating as a food truck at events around the city.

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Ol’ Beautiful, one of Calgary’s most popular taprooms, was forced to close due to a fire. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the taproom will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“We want to extend sincere gratitude to our community for the continued support as we navigate next steps following this devastating loss,” Ol’ Beautiful said.

Address: 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

The Backlot, one of Calgary’s longest-serving queer spaces, shut its doors in July.

The “West Hollywood”-style bar has been a welcoming space for Calgary’s 2SLGBTQIA+ since its opening, hosting karaoke, drag shows and live music for decades.

Address: 209 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Closing soon

Chunk’d, one of Calgary’s most-loved cookie purveyors, is closing its doors next month.

In an Instagram post, Chunk’d announced it will sadly be closing its doors at its Kensington location on August 18 after five years in business.

Until then, Calgarians will still be able to shop and stock up on cookies.

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

