Brewery & The Beast: All 60+ spots taking part in Calgary this year
Brewery & The Beast, one of Calgary’s hottest tickets, is returning to the city in August, and it’s finally unveiled its full lineup.
The annual all-you-can-enjoy event returns to The Confluence (formerly known as Fort Calgary) on August 25. Over 60 different restaurants and craft beverage makers will showcase a huge selection of eats and sips.
Guests will be given a wooden board, complete with a cupholder, so they can sample drool-worthy creations from some of the city’s best spots as well as a variety of craft beers, ciders, seltzers, cocktails, wine and zero-proof beverages to wash it all down.
“We’re super excited about this year’s lineup,” said Scott Gurney, founder of Brewery & the Beast.
“We’ve got an outstanding roster of chefs, award-winning restaurants and craft beverages — it’s an incredible way for folks to explore Alberta’s phenomenal food and drink scene!”
If you’ve already secured your ticket and you want to plan out a big day of eating, here are the participants heading to Brewery & The Beast this year.
Restaurants:
- Añejo
- Banded Peak Brewing
- Big Fish & Open Range
- Calcutta Cricket Club
- Concorde Catering
- CRAFT Beer Market
- Deane House
- FinePrint
- Flores & Pine
- Fonda Fora
- Fortuna’s Row
- Freestyle Social Club
- Grey Eagle Resort
- JINBAR
- Korilla
- Last Best Brewing & Distilling
- Lil Black Rooster
- Lonely Mouth Bar
- Lulu Bar
- Major Tom
- Moose and Poncho
- NOtaBLE – The Restaurant
- ONE18 EMPIRE
- Orchard Restaurant
- Oxbow
- Park by Sidewalk Citizen
- Pizza Letty
- Primary Colours
- Ribeye Butcher Shop
- River Café
- Rodney’s Oyster House
- Rooftop / Brix + Barrel
- SAIT Polytechnic
- Sensei Bar / Olea
- South Fire
- Southland Yard Bar and Table
- Teatro Group
- The Eden
- The J Spot
- The Living Room
- The Nash Restaurant & Off Cut Bar
- The Porch
- The Sweatered Hen
- The Vermillion Room
- The Wilde on 27
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Tool Shed Beer & BBQ
- Yellow Door Bistro
Beverages:
- & SODA
- Ardbeg
- Banded Peak Brewing
- Central City Brewers & Distillers
- Chilly Ones
- Founder’s Original
- Happy Dad Hard Seltzer
- High Noon Vodka Soda
- Leitz Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Lovely Day Beverage Co.
- Rosso Coffee Roasters
- Select Wines
- White Peaks Hard Steeped Tea
Brewery & The Beast
When: August 25, 2024
Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here