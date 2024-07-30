FoodFood EventsFood News

Brewery & The Beast: All 60+ spots taking part in Calgary this year

Jul 30 2024, 7:19 pm
Brewery & The Beast, one of Calgary’s hottest tickets, is returning to the city in August, and it’s finally unveiled its full lineup.

The annual all-you-can-enjoy event returns to The Confluence (formerly known as Fort Calgary) on August 25. Over 60 different restaurants and craft beverage makers will showcase a huge selection of eats and sips.

Guests will be given a wooden board, complete with a cupholder, so they can sample drool-worthy creations from some of the city’s best spots as well as a variety of craft beers, ciders, seltzers, cocktails, wine and zero-proof beverages to wash it all down.

“We’re super excited about this year’s lineup,” said Scott Gurney, founder of Brewery & the Beast.

“We’ve got an outstanding roster of chefs, award-winning restaurants and craft beverages — it’s an incredible way for folks to explore Alberta’s phenomenal food and drink scene!”

If you’ve already secured your ticket and you want to plan out a big day of eating, here are the participants heading to Brewery & The Beast this year.

Restaurants:

  • Añejo
  • Banded Peak Brewing
  • Big Fish & Open Range
  • Calcutta Cricket Club
  • Concorde Catering
  • CRAFT Beer Market
  • Deane House
  • FinePrint
  • Flores & Pine
  • Fonda Fora
  • Fortuna’s Row
  • Freestyle Social Club
  • Grey Eagle Resort
  • JINBAR
  • Korilla
  • Last Best Brewing & Distilling
  • Lil Black Rooster
  • Lonely Mouth Bar
  • Lulu Bar
  • Major Tom
  • Moose and Poncho
  • NOtaBLE – The Restaurant
  • ONE18 EMPIRE
  • Orchard Restaurant
  • Oxbow
  • Park by Sidewalk Citizen
  • Pizza Letty
  • Primary Colours
  • Ribeye Butcher Shop
  • River Café
  • Rodney’s Oyster House
  • Rooftop / Brix + Barrel
  • SAIT Polytechnic
  • Sensei Bar / Olea
  • South Fire
  • Southland Yard Bar and Table
  • Teatro Group
  • The Eden
  • The J Spot
  • The Living Room
  • The Nash Restaurant & Off Cut Bar
  • The Porch
  • The Sweatered Hen
  • The Vermillion Room
  • The Wilde on 27
  • Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
  • Tool Shed Beer & BBQ
  • Yellow Door Bistro

Beverages:

  • & SODA
  • Ardbeg
  • Banded Peak Brewing
  • Central City Brewers & Distillers
  • Chilly Ones
  • Founder’s Original
  • Happy Dad Hard Seltzer
  • High Noon Vodka Soda
  • Leitz Non-Alcoholic Beverages
  • Lovely Day Beverage Co.
  • Rosso Coffee Roasters
  • Select Wines
  • White Peaks Hard Steeped Tea

Brewery & The Beast

When: August 25, 2024
Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here

