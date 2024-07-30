Brewery & The Beast, one of Calgary’s hottest tickets, is returning to the city in August, and it’s finally unveiled its full lineup.

The annual all-you-can-enjoy event returns to The Confluence (formerly known as Fort Calgary) on August 25. Over 60 different restaurants and craft beverage makers will showcase a huge selection of eats and sips.

Guests will be given a wooden board, complete with a cupholder, so they can sample drool-worthy creations from some of the city’s best spots as well as a variety of craft beers, ciders, seltzers, cocktails, wine and zero-proof beverages to wash it all down.

“We’re super excited about this year’s lineup,” said Scott Gurney, founder of Brewery & the Beast.

“We’ve got an outstanding roster of chefs, award-winning restaurants and craft beverages — it’s an incredible way for folks to explore Alberta’s phenomenal food and drink scene!”

If you’ve already secured your ticket and you want to plan out a big day of eating, here are the participants heading to Brewery & The Beast this year.

Restaurants:

Añejo

Banded Peak Brewing

Big Fish & Open Range

Calcutta Cricket Club

Concorde Catering

CRAFT Beer Market

Deane House

FinePrint

Flores & Pine

Fonda Fora

Fortuna’s Row

Freestyle Social Club

Grey Eagle Resort

JINBAR

Korilla

Last Best Brewing & Distilling

Lil Black Rooster

Lonely Mouth Bar

Lulu Bar

Major Tom

Moose and Poncho

NOtaBLE – The Restaurant

ONE18 EMPIRE

Orchard Restaurant

Oxbow

Park by Sidewalk Citizen

Pizza Letty

Primary Colours

Ribeye Butcher Shop

River Café

Rodney’s Oyster House

Rooftop / Brix + Barrel

SAIT Polytechnic

Sensei Bar / Olea

South Fire

Southland Yard Bar and Table

Teatro Group

The Eden

The J Spot

The Living Room

The Nash Restaurant & Off Cut Bar

The Porch

The Sweatered Hen

The Vermillion Room

The Wilde on 27

Thomsons Kitchen & Bar

Tool Shed Beer & BBQ

Yellow Door Bistro

Beverages:

& SODA

Ardbeg

Banded Peak Brewing

Central City Brewers & Distillers

Chilly Ones

Founder’s Original

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

High Noon Vodka Soda

Leitz Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Lovely Day Beverage Co.

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Select Wines

White Peaks Hard Steeped Tea

When: August 25, 2024

Where: The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland — 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here