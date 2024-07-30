FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Jul 30 2024, 10:35 pm
Vera's Burger Shack is set to open its first Calgary location next month

One of BC’s most loved burger spots is set to open its first Calgary outpost next month.

Vera’s Burger Shack, a staple for hand-pressed burgers, is opening at Calgary’s recently redeveloped Northland Mall. The new location is slated to open in early August.

The spot, which originated in Lower Mainland, BC, and first opened in 1977, offers burgers made from Canadian beef stacked with tons of toppings.

In addition to patties, Vera’s offers hot dogs, chicken fingers, wings, fries, poutine, and onion rings.

While the Northland location will be the first Vera’s Burger Shack in the city, earlier this year, the company announced it would be opening three in YYC.

Working with local franchise partners, Vera’s said the move would be a “significant milestone” for the brand in Alberta.

We can’t wait to see this BC burger spot make its debut in Alberta.

Vera’s Burger Shack

Address: 5111 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram

