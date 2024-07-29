It’s been a busy few weeks for celebrity sightings in Alberta, and there are no signs of it slowing down, with two iconic Bravo stars heading to the province.

Vanderpump Rules (VPR) stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz spent the weekend in Alberta, where the pair hosted sold-out brunches in both Edmonton and Calgary.

After spending time in Montreal earlier this year, the infamous duo hit up some classic spots during their latest visit to the Great White North.

Despite a packed schedule, Schwartz posted a snap to his Instagram story while paying a visit to Edmonton’s Canadian Icehouse, where he spent time in the Ice Room.

However, despite professing his love for Canada earlier this year, it seems like Schwartz may not be a fan of a Canadian classic.

Sharing a photo to his story, Schwartz revealed that he’d opted for a Bloody Mary over a Caesar, issuing an apology to all Canadians.

“Bloody *mary’s not *Caesars. I’m sorry, Canada,” Schwartz posted.

Meanwhile, Sandoval shared a video with fans in Edmonton who replaced his broken penis-shaped flute. Die-hard VPR fans will know that the OG flute was snapped in half by a friend of Ariana Madix during the height of the “Scandoval” drama.

Sandoval and Schwartz aren’t the only VPR stars to pay a visit to Alberta, with former castmate Jax Taylor also spending time in the province earlier this year.